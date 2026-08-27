EQS-News: Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik from Prettl Group and Secures Strategically Important Capabilities to Expand Its Value Chain – Revenue Expectation Increased to €54 Million to €57 Million

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast

Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik from Prettl Group and Secures Strategically Important Capabilities to Expand Its Value Chain – Revenue Expectation Increased to €54 Million to €57 Million



27.08.2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik from Prettl Group and Secures Strategically Important Capabilities to Expand Its Value Chain – Revenue Expectation Increased to €54 Million to €57 Million

Voltatron acquires a specialist in the development and manufacturing of customized electronic solutions for industrial applications and the household appliance market from Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH

Important next step toward becoming a vertically integrated technology provider with access to proprietary products and technologies: Voltatron expands its value chain with cable assembly, plastic injection molding, and toolmaking capabilities, as well as additional engineering expertise and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) capacity

Technology center in Germany and scalable manufacturing capacities in Lithuania strengthen Voltatron’s European production network

Prettl Group takes a stake in Voltatron: Contribution of 50% of the shares in Kurz Elektronik in exchange for new Voltatron shares through a planned capital increase in kind; remaining 50% of the shares acquired for cash consideration

Initial consolidation planned as of September 1, 2026 – Voltatron’s revenue expectation for fiscal year 2026 increases to €54 million to €57 million due to proportional revenue and earnings contributions from Kurz Elektronik; EBT margin impacted by planned investments in the modernization of systems, machinery, and processes at Kurz Elektronik

Fürth, Germany, 27 August 2026 – Voltatron AG (DE000A2E4LE9, the “Company”) is continuing its M&A growth strategy through the acquisition of Kurz Elektronik GmbH (“Kurz Elektronik”) and is expanding its service offering and expertise portfolio in the field of industrial electronics solutions. Today, the Company signed a share purchase agreement with Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH, which is part of the internationally active Prettl Group, for the acquisition of all shares in the Althengstett-based company.

Founded in 1965 by Gerhard Kurz, Kurz Elektronik evolved from a manufacturer of electronic controls and switches for household appliances into a specialized provider of customized electronics solutions. As early as 1993, the company entered electronic manufacturing and established a production facility in Lithuania. In 2016, Kurz Elektronik became part of the Prettl Group, which has since successfully developed the company as part of its Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) activities.

Through the acquisition, Voltatron strengthens its value chain with significant engineering resources, medium- and high-volume manufacturing capacities, and specialized process technologies. In addition, Voltatron gains access to proprietary products and technology solutions in areas including sensors, motor control systems, battery management, user interfaces, and IoT applications. At the same time, Voltatron expands its international production network with an established and growth-oriented manufacturing site in Lithuania, thereby increasing its capabilities for cost-efficient volume production within Europe.

Christian Eibach, CSO of Voltatron AG, emphasized: “Kurz Elektronik is an excellent fit for Voltatron and for our approach of providing customers with a comprehensive solution offering across the entire value chain. Through the integration, we are expanding our portfolio with strategically important manufacturing and process technologies, particularly in cable assembly and plastic injection molding. These capabilities are increasingly being requested by many customers as integral components of a holistic development and manufacturing offering. In addition, we are investing immediately in the systems landscape, automation, and process optimization at Kurz Elektronik in order to support the company’s anticipated scaling opportunities.”

Kurz Elektronik’s engineering resources are concentrated at its technology center located at its headquarters in Althengstett. Its manufacturing site in Lithuania operates multiple SMT and THT/DIP production lines. As a result, Voltatron significantly expands its capabilities in the development and production of complex electronic systems for customized projects. Through the transaction, Voltatron gains access to additional customer relationships and end markets while strengthening its position in selected industrial applications. Kurz Elektronik is a supplier to leading customers in the household appliance sector. Kurz Elektronik GmbH employs approximately 170 people and generated revenue of around €14 million in fiscal year 2025 (under German GAAP/HGB).

In connection with the acquisition, the Management Board has updated its guidance for fiscal year 2026. Assuming the initial consolidation of Kurz Elektronik GmbH as of September 1, 2026, the Voltatron Group now expects revenue from continuing operations for the full year of between €54 million and €57 million (previously: €47 million to €51 million), reflecting the additional revenue and earnings contributions. The operating gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenue) is expected to be between 41% and 47% (previously: 37% to 44%).

Following the acquisition, Voltatron intends to make targeted investments in the modernization of the systems landscape, particularly with respect to a future-ready ERP system aligned with Voltatron Group standards, as well as in machinery and equipment, further automation of manufacturing, and the optimization of the process landscape of Kurz Elektronik. In connection with the planned investments to enhance the company’s scalability, restructuring, integration, and process optimization expenses will also be incurred, the majority of which are expected to impact earnings already in fiscal year 2026. Furthermore, the planned investments in systems and machinery will result in additional depreciation and amortization expenses. The positive earnings contribution from the initial consolidation is therefore expected to be largely offset by these effects.

The EBITDA margin¹ is therefore still expected to be between 7% and 10% in both reported and adjusted terms. At the EBT level, which also reflects the depreciation and amortization resulting from the investments, the IFRS EBT margin² is now expected to range between -4% and -3%, compared to the previous expectation of -2%. The EBT margin² adjusted for non-cash effects arising from purchase price allocations is now expected to range between 0% and 1%, compared to the previous expectation of 3% to 4%.

The acquisition of Kurz Elektronik GmbH has been structured such that 50% of the shares will be acquired for cash consideration, while the remaining 50% will be contributed in exchange for newly issued shares of the Company through a capital increase in kind to Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH as the seller. Through this structure, Voltatron once again executes a capital-efficient transaction. At the same time, Prettl’s decision to participate in Voltatron underscores the seller’s confidence in the Group’s long-term value creation potential and future development.

Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG, stated: “Joining forces with Kurz Elektronik brings us a decisive step closer to our goal of positioning Voltatron as a vertically integrated technology provider while significantly strengthening our competitive position in the market. We are particularly pleased that the Prettl Group shares our strategic vision for this combination and will participate in Voltatron’s future development as a shareholder.”

Gerhard Heilemann, CEO of Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH, commented: “The sale of Kurz Elektronik GmbH is the result of a clear strategic decision by the Prettl Group. Integration into the Voltatron Group provides a compelling development perspective for Kurz Elektronik. Our participation in Voltatron through a capital increase in kind as part of the transaction underlines our conviction regarding the strategic fit and opportunities of this partnership. We look forward to closely following the company’s future development from our investor’s perspective.”

Accordingly, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Voltatron plans to increase the Company’s share capital, through a partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2025, from currently €23,015,016.00 by €468,259.00 to €23,483,275.00. For this purpose, a total of 468,259 new no-par value bearer shares are to be issued against contributions in kind at an issue price of €1.00 per share. The new shares will carry dividend rights from the beginning of fiscal year 2026 (the “New Shares”). Only Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH will be entitled to subscribe for the New Shares and will contribute the relevant shares in Kurz Elektronik GmbH to Voltatron AG as consideration.

1 EBITDA margin represents operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, impairments and reversals of impairments on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as a percentage of Group revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin excludes only non-cash earnings effects resulting from purchase price allocations in connection with business combinations under IFRS 3, including any gain from a bargain purchase. This metric is intended to enhance the comparability of the Group’s operating profitability by excluding acquisition-related valuation effects.

2 EBT margin represents earnings before income taxes (EBT) as a percentage of Group revenue. To calculate the adjusted EBT margin, the non-cash effects from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3 included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets acquired in business combinations and identified through purchase price allocations, are excluded. Accordingly, the metric reflects earnings development before income taxes excluding acquisition-related, non-operational valuation effects.

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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

About Kurz Elektronik GmbH

Kurz Elektronik GmbH, headquartered in Althengstett, develops and manufactures custom electronics solutions for customers across various industries, including the household appliance market and the industrial sector. Its range of services extends from product development and EMS assembly to system assembly, plastic injection molding, tooling, software solutions, and cable assembly. Kurz Elektronik has several patented solutions, particularly in the field of sensor technology. The company employs approximately 170 people and operates a production facility in Alytus, Lithuania.

Additional information is available at www.kurzelektronik.de.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com