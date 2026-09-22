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voestalpine Aktie 414921 / AT0000937503

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22.09.2026 13:15:04

EQS-News: voestalpine sets clear growth targets in attractive future markets

voestalpine
42.60 CHF -0.04%
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EQS-News: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
voestalpine sets clear growth targets in attractive future markets

22.09.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voestalpine sets clear growth targets in attractive future markets

voestalpine is continuing to pursue its strategic course and to focus on value-added growth in high-yield processing segments. At today’s Capital Markets Day, held during InnoTrans in Berlin, the Group is providing insight into its strategic plans and specific growth prospects. The focus lies on the Railway Systems business segment, whose revenue is expected to increase from its current level of around EUR 2.2 billion to approximately EUR 3 billion by 2030/31. Market growth is being driven by the global trend toward sustainable rail mobility and the associated extensive investments in upgrading existing and building new rail infrastructure. In addition to rail infrastructure, the Group plans to continue systematically expanding operations in its Aerospace, Warehouse & Rack Solutions, and Tubes & Sections business segments.

voestalpine focuses on value-added growth in technologically advanced sectors in which it enjoys leading market positions and has extensive expertise and long-standing customer relationships. Railway Systems is a prime example of this strategy: the business segment combines materials and processing expertise with innovative system solutions, digitalization, and comprehensive services to support high-performance rail infrastructure. Since its initial public offering in 1995, voestalpine has increased the share of Group turnover generated through value-added segments from around 20% to 45%. In future, this share is expected to continue to rise, particularly through growth in such segments as Railway Systems, Aerospace, Warehouse & Rack Solutions, and Tubes & Sections. At the same time, the Group is driving the gradual decarbonization of steel production through its greentec steel transformation program. The planned start-up of the first electric arc furnaces in Linz and Donawitz in the first half of 2027 marks the next major step along this path.

Digitalization and modernization are drivers of change

“Rising global investments in the expansion and modernization of rail networks, new transport corridors, and increasing demand for digitalization are opening up attractive prospects for voestalpine Railway Systems and creating significant and sustained demand for its high-quality products,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG. Additional growth opportunities are emerging in India due to extensive investments in new high-speed rail, freight transport, and urban mobility projects.

“There is growing demand for integrated solutions that combine infrastructure, digitalization, and services. As a leading full-service provider in the field of railway systems, we offer rail and turnout systems, signaling solutions, digital applications, and services—all from a single source. It is precisely this holistic approach that constitutes a key competitive advantage for voestalpine Railway Systems, which supports its customers throughout the entire life cycle,” says Franz Kainersdorfer, Member of the Management Board of voestalpine AG and Head of the Metal Engineering Division.

The company’s strong market position is also underscored by recent major contracts, most recently the Rail Baltica project with a value of EUR 470 million. At InnoTrans, voestalpine Railway Systems also showcases integrated solutions for high-speed, freight, and urban transit networks, as well as digital monitoring and diagnostic systems designed to improve maintenance efficiency and increase rail system availability.

Focus on growth and value creation

“Our investment decisions are guided by clear priorities: a sound capital structure, gradual decarbonization, value-enhancing growth, and ensuring our shareholders share in the company’s success. Railway Systems combines attractive growth prospects with a strong market position, a resilient business model, and a high return on capital, thereby making a significant contribution to the Group’s long-term value creation,” says Gerald Mayer, CFO of voestalpine AG.

The voestalpine Group

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2025/26, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.1 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.5 billion; it has around 48,800 employees worldwide.

Please direct your inquiries to

voestalpine AG
Dino Malkic
Head of Investor Relations

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2558

dino.malkic@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com


22.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Strasse 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-2558
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
LEI Code: 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72
EQS News ID: 2402674

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402674  22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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