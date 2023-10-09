Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vitesco Technologies Aktie [Valor: 113011573 / ISIN: DE000VTSC017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG announces voluntary public tender offer for outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Vitesco Technologies
91.10 EUR 20.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG announces voluntary public tender offer for outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG

09.10.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Regensburg, 09.10.2023 Vitesco Technologies Group AG confirms that Schaeffler AG has announced a public tender offer according to §10 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) (WpÜG) for Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
The Boards of Vitesco Technologies will carefully evaluate all information and will decide on next steps.

Contact for investors
Heiko Eber
Leiter Investor Relations
Telefon +49 941 2031 72348
Heiko.Eber@vitesco.com

Contact for journalists
Fabian Kutz
Press Spokesperson for Finance and Business
Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61904
fabian.kutz@vitesco.com

Simone Geldhäuser
Head of Media Relations
Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61302
simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com

Press portal
https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press-events/press

Investor portal
https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/

Social media
www.vitesco-technologies.com
www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies
www.twitter.com/VitescoT
www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies
www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies
www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies
www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat

09.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 941 2031 0
E-mail: ir@vitesco.com
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000VTSC017
WKN: VTSC01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1744335

 
End of News EQS News Service

1744335  09.10.2023 CET/CEST

