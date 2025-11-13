EQS-News: Viscom SE: Business development in line with expectations in a challenging market environment; full-year forecast confirmed

EQS-News: Viscom SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Viscom SE: Business development in line with expectations in a challenging market environment; full-year forecast confirmed



13.11.2025 / 07:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viscom SE: Business development in line with expectations in a challenging market environment; full-year forecast confirmed



Incoming orders: € 63,205 thousand (previous year: € 58,076 thousand); +8.8 %

Order backlog: € 26,374 thousand (previous year: € 23,843 thousand); +10.6 %

Revenue: € 56,751 thousand (previous year: € 63,185 thousand); -10.2 %

EBIT: € -1,769 thousand (previous year: € -5,911 thousand)



Hanover, 13 November 2025 – Viscom SE (ISIN: DE0007846867) largely held its own as expected in a challenging economic environment. However, the subdued demand in the markets continues to have a noticeable impact on Viscom. The sluggish transformation in the European automotive industry and overcapacity in electronics production continued to influence business development. As expected, the regular order intake from major customers in the automotive electronics sector that had been customary in previous years failed to materialise. Nevertheless, Viscom succeeded in achieving its planned order intake with new customers and customers from the industrial electronics, telecommunications and security electronics sectors. In the first nine months of 2025, customers placed orders with Viscom SE totalling € 63,205 thousand, which is around 9 % more than in the previous year (€ 58,076 thousand). Viscom generated total sales revenues of € 56,751 thousand in the first three quarters of 2025, which was around 10 % below the comparable figure for the previous year (€ 63,185 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were significantly impacted by higher material costs, expenses for exchange rate differences and one-off effects in personnel expenses, amounting to € -1,769 thousand (previous year: € -5,911 thousand). This corresponded to an EBIT-Margin of -3.1 % (previous year: -9.4 %). The net result for the period amounted to € -2,309 thousand (previous year: € -4,953 thousand).

In the Europe region, electronics suppliers, primarily in the automotive sector, continued to show a marked reluctance to invest in the third quarter of 2025. Viscom SE's customers are still postponing investment decisions in an unpredictable manner. However, existing capacities are increasingly being optimised by customers, which in turn opens up opportunities for Viscom in the service business. The European strategy of becoming more independent also offers new opportunities for the company. Viscom expects its customers to increase production in Europe again, and the aerospace and defence sector also offers further prospects for Viscom.

Customers in the Americas region continued to show great interest in Viscom inspection solutions, but sales momentum was lower than expected. Although demand was brisk and activities promising across all industries, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs slowed down short-term order intake. Towards the end of the third quarter of 2025, a moderate but noticeable increase in activity related to year-end projects was observed. This early increase indicates that customers are beginning to push ahead with their planned investments. Viscom expects this momentum to continue to strengthen until the end of the year.

Viscom's business development in the Asia region was driven by growth in China and a significant market upturn in India. As expected, order intake increased in India following a successful trade fair presence. However, growth continues to be driven by the Chinese market. An increase in investment indicated by positive signals in India is expected for the final quarter of 2025. The current order backlog gives reason to hope for a good year-end business for the Asia region. However, the difficult-to-assess international mood and unpredictable influences from customs duties and tariffs are disruptive factors that currently make it difficult to forecast beyond the fourth quarter of 2025.

The management of Viscom SE anticipates a strong final quarter for 2025, as is customary for Viscom, and is maintaining its annual forecast for the current financial year. It continues to expect order intake and target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million, with an EBIT-Margin of between 2 % and 5 %. This corresponds to EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million. Despite the current challenges, Viscom considers itself to be in a solid position to generate growth again from 2026 onwards.

The interim report as at 30 September 2025 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.



OPERATING FIGURES

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2025 1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2024 Revenue K€ 56,751 63,185 EBIT K€ -1,769 -5,911 EBIT-Margin % -3.1 -9.4 Net profit for the period K€ -2,309 -4,953 Earnings per share € -0.25 -0.57 Employees as at 30 September 460 540 Consolidated statement of financial position 30 Sept. 2025 31 Dec. 2024 Assets Current assets K€ 59,371 58,291 Non-current assets K€ 33,768 36,354 Total assets K€ 93,139 94,645 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K€ 34,436 30,468 Non-current liabilities K€ 11,427 13,494 Equity K€ 47,276 50,683 Total equity and liabilities K€ 93,139 94,645 Equity ratio % 50.8 53.6 Consolidated statement

of cash flows 1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2025 1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2024 Cash flow from operating activities K€ -2,239 17,447 Cash flow from investing activities K€ -2,170 -3,024 Cash flow from financing activities K€ 3,613 -15,905* Cash and cash equivalents

as at 30 September K€ 4,424 3,977*

*adjusted; current account liabilities are no longer recognised in cash and cash equivalents (for further details, please refer to the Annual Report 2024 on page 140).



SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2025 1 Jan. to

30 Sept. 2024 EUROPE Revenue K€ 31,094 39,757 EBIT K€ -2,885 -5,952 EBIT-Margin % -9.3 -15.0 AMERICAS Revenue K€ 7,203 9,444 EBIT K€ -108 201 EBIT-Margin % -1.5 2.1 ASIA Revenue K€ 18,454 13,984 EBIT K€ 520 -609 EBIT-Margin % 2.8 -4.4 EBIT consolidation differences K€ 704 449

About Viscom

Viscom SE develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom’s systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Contact:Viscom SEInvestor RelationsSandra LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de