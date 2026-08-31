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VIB Vermoegen Aktie 49892146 / DE000A2YPDD0

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31.08.2026 22:07:33

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement

VIB Vermoegen
6.12 EUR -5.85%
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EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement

31.08.2026 / 22:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG:

Corporate News Annual General Meeting VIB Vermögen AG 31/8/2026

 

VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement

  • Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharged for the 2025 financial year
  • Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi elected as new members of the Supervisory Board
  • Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share approved
  • Control and profit transfer agreement now effective following registration in the commercial register on August 27, 2026

 

Neuburg/Danube, 31 August 2026: The Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG (‘VIB’), which took place virtually today, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board with large majorities. In total, more than 85% of VIB's voting share capital was represented.

The Executive Board members Dirk Oehme (Spokesman of the Executive Board) and Nicolai Greiner as well as the members of the Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2025 financial year with high approval rates. The Annual General Meeting also elected Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi as new members of the Supervisory Board. They succeed Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt and Mr. Stefan Mattern, whose terms of office expired at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. At the constituent meeting held following the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Matthias Danne was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr. Johannes Conradi was elected Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VIB Vermögen AG.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share in order to ensure the best possible flexibility for VIB Vermögen AG's corporate financing.

The Annual General Meeting rejected by a large majority the assertion of claims for compensation pursuant to Section 147 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)—as requested by a shareholder under agenda item 7—and also rejected the appointment of a special representative pursuant to Section 147 (2) sentence 1 AktG—as requested by a shareholder under agenda item 8.

VIB Vermögen AG further announces that the control and profit transfer agreement concluded between DIC Real Estate Investment GmbH & Co. KGaA and VIB Vermögen AG — as approved at VIB’s extraordinary general meeting on February 12, 2026 — was entered in the commercial register of VIB Vermögen AG on August 27, 2026, and has thus become effective. Shareholders now have a period of two months to declare their acceptance of the share exchange offer to the central settlement agent commissioned with handling the process. The deadline for accepting the compensation offer expires two months after the date on which the entry of the control and profit transfer agreement in the commercial register was announced – that is, at the end of October 27, 2026.

 

 

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at https://vib-ag.de/investor-relations.

 

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB’s broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

More information at https://vib-ag.de/en/

 

IR-Contact VIB Vermögen AG:

Michael Blankenhorn

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Danube

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

E-Mail: ir@vib-ag.de

 


31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2391376

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391376  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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