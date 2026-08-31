EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement



31.08.2026 / 22:07 CET/CEST

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VIB Vermögen AG:

Corporate News Annual General Meeting VIB Vermögen AG 31/8/2026

VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting and effective control and profit transfer agreement

Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharged for the 2025 financial year

Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi elected as new members of the Supervisory Board

Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share approved

Control and profit transfer agreement now effective following registration in the commercial register on August 27, 2026

Neuburg/Danube, 31 August 2026: The Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG (‘VIB’), which took place virtually today, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board with large majorities. In total, more than 85% of VIB's voting share capital was represented.

The Executive Board members Dirk Oehme (Spokesman of the Executive Board) and Nicolai Greiner as well as the members of the Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2025 financial year with high approval rates. The Annual General Meeting also elected Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi as new members of the Supervisory Board. They succeed Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt and Mr. Stefan Mattern, whose terms of office expired at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. At the constituent meeting held following the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Matthias Danne was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr. Johannes Conradi was elected Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VIB Vermögen AG.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share in order to ensure the best possible flexibility for VIB Vermögen AG's corporate financing.

The Annual General Meeting rejected by a large majority the assertion of claims for compensation pursuant to Section 147 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)—as requested by a shareholder under agenda item 7—and also rejected the appointment of a special representative pursuant to Section 147 (2) sentence 1 AktG—as requested by a shareholder under agenda item 8.

VIB Vermögen AG further announces that the control and profit transfer agreement concluded between DIC Real Estate Investment GmbH & Co. KGaA and VIB Vermögen AG — as approved at VIB’s extraordinary general meeting on February 12, 2026 — was entered in the commercial register of VIB Vermögen AG on August 27, 2026, and has thus become effective. Shareholders now have a period of two months to declare their acceptance of the share exchange offer to the central settlement agent commissioned with handling the process. The deadline for accepting the compensation offer expires two months after the date on which the entry of the control and profit transfer agreement in the commercial register was announced – that is, at the end of October 27, 2026.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at https://vib-ag.de/investor-relations.

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB’s broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

More information at https://vib-ag.de/en/

IR-Contact VIB Vermögen AG:

Michael Blankenhorn

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Danube

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

E-Mail: ir@vib-ag.de