EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026



30.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

Neuburg an der Donau, 30 September 2026

Press release

VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

• €43.5 million in promissory note loans repaid as at the reporting date

• All promissory notes issued in 2021 repaid

• Strong momentum driven by a market-aligned portfolio and a solid balance sheet

Neuburg an der Donau, 30 September 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has fully repaid the promissory note loans due at the end of September, totalling 43.5 million euros. This means that all promissory notes issued in 2021 have now been repaid. The next promissory notes due for repayment, amounting to €14.5 million, are due in March 2027 and have already been refinanced.

Following the full letting of the flagship GreenBiz Park project in Erding – also announced in September – and further major lettings, including at the HCC in Dortmund, VIB is now continuing the planned course for the first half of 2026 with the current repayment of all due promissory notes. With an equity ratio of 49.4 per cent and a loan-to-value ratio of 41.2 per cent as reported at the half-year, VIB has an exceptionally sound balance sheet and, thanks to its business model as a holder of its own property portfolio, a manager of property on behalf of institutional investors and a project developer, enjoys continuous revenue streams.

Following the successful refinancing of the promissory note loans due in 2026 and 2027, the focus is now entirely on operational business as part of VIB’s 360-degree approach. Key elements of this include the ongoing development of the GreenBiz Park project in Erding, the joint venture with Tristan Capital – where the launch of the first projects has already been clearly defined – and the continued creation of value in the Institutional Business and Commercial Portfolio segments.

Dirk Oehme, Spokesman for the VIB Executive Board: “Looking at the changes VIB has undergone over the five-year period from the issue of the promissory notes that have now been repaid to the present day, it is clear that, alongside the significant broadening of our business model, we have seen comprehensive development and continuous optimisation of our portfolio: from a niche provider focused regionally on southern Germany and logistics to a company of a new scale, operating nationwide in economically successful regions and sought-after asset classes. As a leading investment house for commercial property, we offer investors, tenants and all other stakeholders not only comprehensive expertise but also a high degree of resilience and dynamism, and thus a solid foundation for reliability and value creation.”

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial property, which has been operating successfully in the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB’s shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

VIB’s broad-based business model encompasses not only direct acquisitions but also the full spectrum of in-house developments and infill projects, as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let; on the other, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them permanently to its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales form part of the overall strategy. Furthermore, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with property portfolios.

For further information, visit www.vib-ag.de

IR contact at VIB Vermögen AG:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: +49 (0)8431/9077-949

Email: ir@vib-ag.de