Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’912 -0.2%  SPI 19’722 -0.2%  Dow 51’350 -0.3%  DAX 25’399 0.1%  Euro 0.9457 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’320 0.3%  Gold 4’174 -0.2%  Bitcoin 69’488 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8344 0.1%  Öl 103.3 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
BMW-Aktie: Autobauer streicht beim neuen 3er den Diesel
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
Roche erhält beschleunigte FDA-Prüfung für Fenebrutinib - Aktie im Blick
Ölpreise in Bewegung: Abwarten oder reagieren?
Leonteq-Aktie: Fitch bestätigt Bonitätsnote mit stabilem Ausblick
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

VIB Vermoegen Aktie 49892146 / DE000A2YPDD0

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.09.2026 07:00:04

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

VIB Vermoegen
3.45 EUR -2.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

30.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

Neuburg an der Donau, 30 September 2026
Press release

 

VIB Vermögen AG: Steadily on course following repayment of all promissory notes due in 2026

    €43.5 million in promissory note loans repaid as at the reporting date
    All promissory notes issued in 2021 repaid
    Strong momentum driven by a market-aligned portfolio and a solid balance sheet

Neuburg an der Donau, 30 September 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has fully repaid the promissory note loans due at the end of September, totalling 43.5 million euros. This means that all promissory notes issued in 2021 have now been repaid. The next promissory notes due for repayment, amounting to €14.5 million, are due in March 2027 and have already been refinanced.

Following the full letting of the flagship GreenBiz Park project in Erding – also announced in September – and further major lettings, including at the HCC in Dortmund, VIB is now continuing the planned course for the first half of 2026 with the current repayment of all due promissory notes. With an equity ratio of 49.4 per cent and a loan-to-value ratio of 41.2 per cent as reported at the half-year, VIB has an exceptionally sound balance sheet and, thanks to its business model as a holder of its own property portfolio, a manager of property on behalf of institutional investors and a project developer, enjoys continuous revenue streams.

Following the successful refinancing of the promissory note loans due in 2026 and 2027, the focus is now entirely on operational business as part of VIB’s 360-degree approach. Key elements of this include the ongoing development of the GreenBiz Park project in Erding, the joint venture with Tristan Capital – where the launch of the first projects has already been clearly defined – and the continued creation of value in the Institutional Business and Commercial Portfolio segments.

Dirk Oehme, Spokesman for the VIB Executive Board: “Looking at the changes VIB has undergone over the five-year period from the issue of the promissory notes that have now been repaid to the present day, it is clear that, alongside the significant broadening of our business model, we have seen comprehensive development and continuous optimisation of our portfolio: from a niche provider focused regionally on southern Germany and logistics to a company of a new scale, operating nationwide in economically successful regions and sought-after asset classes. As a leading investment house for commercial property, we offer investors, tenants and all other stakeholders not only comprehensive expertise but also a high degree of resilience and dynamism, and thus a solid foundation for reliability and value creation.”

About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial property, which has been operating successfully in the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB’s shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

VIB’s broad-based business model encompasses not only direct acquisitions but also the full spectrum of in-house developments and infill projects, as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let; on the other, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them permanently to its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales form part of the overall strategy. Furthermore, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with property portfolios.

For further information, visit www.vib-ag.de

IR contact at VIB Vermögen AG:
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Tel.: +49 (0)8431/9077-949
Email: ir@vib-ag.de


30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33
EQS News ID: 2407382

 
End of News EQS News Service

2407382  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu VIB Vermoegen AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VIB Vermoegen AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:14 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
29.09.26 Logo WHS Nasdaq dreht plötzlich nach oben – diese Falle erwischt viele Trader!
29.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Hermes International
29.09.26 Pharma entdeckt das Gewicht
29.09.26 SMI schlägt sich wacker
29.09.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.09.2026
28.09.26 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’499.39 19.64 SSBLXU
Short 14’809.54 13.67 SL4BRU
Short 15’342.45 8.97 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’912.19 29.09.2026 17:30:38
Long 13’368.27 19.92 SPB9EU
Long 13’062.30 13.94 SU3B7U
Long 12’509.72 9.00 SDDBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
Lindt&Sprügli-Aktie fällt unter 8'000 CHF: Wachstumseinbruch sorgt für erneut drastische Prognosesenkung
BASF-Aktie in Rot. Chemieriese soll mit Übernahmeofferte für Evonik abgeblitzt sein
Crash am US-Aktienmarkt im Oktober? Warum die Anleger-Sorgen unbegründet sein könnten
Home Depot Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Home Depot
Kühne+Nagel: Doppelte Fantasie
Gerichtsstreit um Impfpatente: Bayer greift BioNTech, Pfizer, Moderna an - Aktien im Blick
Sandoz-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Generikakonzern eröffnet neues Produktionszentrum in Lendava
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
thyssenkrupp-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Strategiewechsel soll Stahlsparte profitabler machen

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.