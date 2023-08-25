EQS-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Virtual extraordinary general meeting approves a resolution for conversion into an SE (Societas Europaea)

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'954 -0.2%  SPI 14'446 -0.1%  Dow 34'092 0.0%  DAX 15'658 0.2%  Euro 0.9562 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 0.3%  Gold 1'906 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'063 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8867 0.3%  Öl 84.3 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rolex Rings112869922Holcim1221405ABB1222171Sika41879292
Top News
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen
S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment eingefahren
S&P 500-Papier Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Berkshire Hathaway abgeworfen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Nike-Investment eingebracht
S&P 500-Papier HP-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen HP-Investment verloren
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie [Valor: 2731349 / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 16:30:47

EQS-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Virtual extraordinary general meeting approves a resolution for conversion into an SE (Societas Europaea)

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
37.08 CHF -12.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Virtual extraordinary general meeting approves a resolution for conversion into an SE (Societas Europaea)

25.08.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leipzig, August 25, 2023 The shareholders have today approved a resolution to convert VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG into the legal form of an SE (Societas Europaea). The agenda item carrying this resolution was approved by 99.99 percent of the voting share capital represented at the meeting. The Management Board of VERBIO considers the European Company to be a modern legal form which is suitable and appropriate in the long term for VERBIOs size and international presence. Of the 840 employees in Germany alone, 164 employees are from other nations. The new legal form of the SE enables the Company to continue on its path of achieving targeted growth while maintaining its existing corporate governance structure based on the dualistic management system consisting of a Supervisory Board and a Management Board. The conversion will take effect from the date on which it is registered at the commercial register. It is anticipated that this will be completed by the end of the year.

The current members of the Supervisory Board, Alexander von Witzleben, Ulrike Krämer and Dr. Klaus Niemann, have been elected as the first Supervisory Board of Verbio SE. Christian Doll has been elected as a replacement member.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 1,000 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIOs biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Groups annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 300,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 1,300 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Companys management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.

Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Alina Köhler (IR)
Ulrike Kurze (PR)
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-299
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-998
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

25.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1712115

 
End of News EQS News Service

1712115  25.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712115&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
23.08.23 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.08.23 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
19.07.23 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.06.23 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.06.23 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
08:24 Aufwärtsbewegung gerät ins Stocken
07:25 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'464.29 19.14 3VSSMU
Short 11'690.59 13.59 GXSSMU
Short 12'118.34 8.91 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'954.26 25.08.2023 16:29:36
Long 10'521.10 18.50 VYSSMU
Long 10'315.55 13.76 5SSMJU
Long 9'882.66 8.98 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) verteidigt am Nachmittag Vortagesniveau
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit