EQS-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Virtual extraordinary general meeting approves a resolution for conversion into an SE (Societas Europaea)

Leipzig, August 25, 2023 The shareholders have today approved a resolution to convert VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG into the legal form of an SE (Societas Europaea). The agenda item carrying this resolution was approved by 99.99 percent of the voting share capital represented at the meeting. The Management Board of VERBIO considers the European Company to be a modern legal form which is suitable and appropriate in the long term for VERBIOs size and international presence. Of the 840 employees in Germany alone, 164 employees are from other nations. The new legal form of the SE enables the Company to continue on its path of achieving targeted growth while maintaining its existing corporate governance structure based on the dualistic management system consisting of a Supervisory Board and a Management Board. The conversion will take effect from the date on which it is registered at the commercial register. It is anticipated that this will be completed by the end of the year.



The current members of the Supervisory Board, Alexander von Witzleben, Ulrike Krämer and Dr. Klaus Niemann, have been elected as the first Supervisory Board of Verbio SE. Christian Doll has been elected as a replacement member.



Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 1,000 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIOs biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Groups annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 300,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 1,300 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.



Important notice

This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Companys management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.



Contact:

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)

04109 Leipzig



Alina Köhler (IR)

Ulrike Kurze (PR)

Phone: +49(0)341/308530-299

Fax: +49(0)341/308530-998

Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

