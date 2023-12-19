EQS-News: Veganz and Kayla Shyx enter into long-term partnership

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Veganz and Kayla Shyx enter into long-term partnership



19.12.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 19 December 2023 - Veganz Group AG and YouTuber and content creator Kayla Shyx are entering into a multi-year partnership. Kayla Shyx fascinates an audience of millions with her unique humour and offbeat styles. She consciously uses her reach to dedicate her voice to socially critical topics and is a role model for many young people. She is not only successful as a social media star: in addition to several roles as an actress, she also uses her creative streak for her own fashion brand.

The sustainable innovation brand Veganz, which currently produces oat drinks with Mililk® using the climate-friendly 2D printing process, will work with Kayla to expand its range with exclusive and CO-branded products. In addition to the printed oat drinks, the current range also includes a Mililk Maker with special blades and a jug for storing the finished product at home.

"Kayla has been a Mililk fan from the very beginning and we are delighted that she has given our innovation and the Veganz range another voice and that we have been able to gain another partnership that maximises our brand fit," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG.

Kayla Shyx adds: "As a big fan of Veganz, I am very much looking forward to this long-term collaboration. I am convinced that my community will be as enthusiastic about Mililk as I am. Together we can have a positive impact on the world and inspire people to make conscious and sustainable choices."

Veganz Group AG already has a large number of influencers in partnership, including major talents such as Gronkh, and is thus successfully scaling its eCommerce and retail business. The sustainable Veganz range is available in stores and online at mililk.com.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 151 65759621