Vectron Systems Aktie [Valor: 2978635 / ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7]
21.02.2024 08:00:17

EQS-News: Vectron achieves strong turnaround in 2023 and achieves earnings at the upper end of the forecast

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Vectron achieves strong turnaround in 2023 and achieves earnings at the upper end of the forecast

21.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 21 February 2024: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has closed the past fiscal year 2023 at the upper end of its own forecast according to preliminary calculations based on the IFRS accounting method. The published forecast already included the sales and earnings contributions of the acardo acquisition. While sales improved from EUR 25.2 million to EUR 37.4 million in 2023, the operating result (EBITDA) turned around significantly and reached a preliminary result of EUR 3.0 million (2022: EUR - 4.0 million). 

"We are proud that, in addition to acardo, Vectron has once again contributed positive figures to the result. With a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 3.0 million for the 2023 financial year, we are also at the upper end of the forecast of EUR 2.2 million to EUR 3.2 million. With revenues of around EUR 13.2 million, 47% of sales in the Vectron division were already of a recurring nature in 2023. The focus in the coming years will continue to be clearly on the expansion of digital offerings, which are predominantly billed on a recurring basis and will therefore make a significant contribution to increasing and stabilising sales and earnings," explains CEO and founder Thomas Stümmler.
About Vectron Systems AG:
With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.
 
In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.
Contact:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121
mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1841217

 
End of News EQS News Service

1841217  21.02.2024 CET/CEST

