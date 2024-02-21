EQS-News: Vectron achieves strong turnaround in 2023 and achieves earnings at the upper end of the forecast

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Vectron achieves strong turnaround in 2023 and achieves earnings at the upper end of the forecast



21.02.2024

Münster, 21 February 2024: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has closed the past fiscal year 2023 at the upper end of its own forecast according to preliminary calculations based on the IFRS accounting method. The published forecast already included the sales and earnings contributions of the acardo acquisition. While sales improved from EUR 25.2 million to EUR 37.4 million in 2023, the operating result (EBITDA) turned around significantly and reached a preliminary result of EUR 3.0 million (2022: EUR - 4.0 million).



"We are proud that, in addition to acardo, Vectron has once again contributed positive figures to the result. With a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 3.0 million for the 2023 financial year, we are also at the upper end of the forecast of EUR 2.2 million to EUR 3.2 million. With revenues of around EUR 13.2 million, 47% of sales in the Vectron division were already of a recurring nature in 2023. The focus in the coming years will continue to be clearly on the expansion of digital offerings, which are predominantly billed on a recurring basis and will therefore make a significant contribution to increasing and stabilising sales and earnings," explains CEO and founder Thomas Stümmler.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

