USU Software Aktie [Valor: 1936713 / ISIN: DE000A0BVU28]
04.04.2024 09:41:40

EQS-News: USU Offers Starter Pack for Professional IT Service Management

USU Software
15.72 CHF -22.14%
EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
USU Offers Starter Pack for Professional IT Service Management

04.04.2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen – April 4, 2024

Implementing and operating a robust IT Service Management (ITSM) system doesn't have to be lengthy or expensive. USU is now offering the ITSM Starter Pack for a swift entry into professional IT Service Management. Medium-sized companies in particular benefit from planning and budget security.

The starter pack includes consultation and training, along with the setup of USU Service Management with modules for Incident & Service Request, Ticketing, User Management, and an Interface Tool within a SaaS environment, all at an attractive fixed price. Companies are required to provide their organizational and master data, as well as interfaces to Active Directory, and the experienced USU consultants will take care of the rest. Implementation takes just 5 weeks.

Flexible extensions to the scope of functions mentioned or an "on premises" installation are possible at any time at customized conditions. Interested parties can find out more about the ITSM starter package on the USU website.

"In uncertain times, investing in ITSM projects is not a luxury, but a survival strategy for companies to increase efficiency and reduce costs. A pragmatic, step-by-step approach, starting with an ITSM starter package, enables quick wins and lays the foundation for a digital future," emphasizes Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President of USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com

 

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
E-mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
E-mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com


04.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873353

 
End of News EQS News Service

1873353  04.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873353&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

