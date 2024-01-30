Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
US Nuclear Aktie [Valor: 26056760 / ISIN: US91733U1060]
Kaufen Verkaufen
30.01.2024 14:35:48

EQS-News: US Nuclear's Medical Isotope Production to Revolutionize Healthcare

US Nuclear
0.05 USD -6.73%
EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp / Key word(s): Science
US Nuclear's Medical Isotope Production to Revolutionize Healthcare

30.01.2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - 65b87c6bda846f373ceacc45.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - One of the most critical problems faced by the healthcare industry worldwide is the severe shortage of radionuclides for nuclear medicine, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment.  US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) plan to bring medical isotopes to the market will reshape the landscape of healthcare and diagnostic imaging.

Medical isotopes play a key role in various diagnostic and therapeutic applications, aiding in the detection and treatment of numerous medical conditions.  One of the most important functions of these isotopes is providing precise and accurate diagnostics for various medical conditions.  From cancer detection to cardiovascular imaging, these isotopes enable healthcare professionals to visualize and assess the functioning of organs and tissues with exceptional detail and make a very accurate diagnosis.  Without access to nuclear imaging, the patient runs the risk of a misdiagnosis or exploratory surgery which can easily damage the patient.

Medical isotope imaging provides crucial, life-saving information that no other scanners can.  Medical isotopes provide a detailed ‘video’ of internal organs as they function, whereas other diagnostics provide just a still photo.  For example, Tc-99m isotopes are used in myocardial perfusion imaging to assess the blood flow to the heart muscle, which is crucial to diagnosing and guiding treatment for cardiovascular heart disease, ultimately saving lives.

Currently, there is a severe shortage of medical isotopes.  Worldwide, only six reactors produce these isotopes, and no production facility operates in the United States.  The average age of these reactors is over 53 years, and licenses will expire on four of them in the next 10 years.  If any one of these reactors shuts down for repairs or maintenance, the problem only gets worse.  US Nuclear aims to solve this shortage by producing medical isotopes through clean fusion power at less than half the current cost since there are no expensive nuclear waste disposal costs involved.

The market for medical isotopes is around $10 billion today, but this can more than double with the new availability.  With the increased medical isotope production capacity provided by US Nuclear, people across the world in other countries can have access to these critical tools, addressing healthcare disparities and improving lives.

 

How important is it that the world has medical scanners, and especially isotope scanners?  There is a reason that rich and important people with serious health problems rush to America where they are confident of successful treatments. These successful treatments could not happen without ultra-accurate diagnoses that the top doctors with super scanners can make.  Currently, only the US and Europe (18% of the world population) have commandeered almost 100% of these medical isotopes, but with US Nuclear’s dramatic increase in production and isotope generation capacity, the whole world over time can finally have access to advanced care and longer healthier lives.

 

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Michael Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

http://usnuclearcorp.com

https://overhoff.com/

https://tech-associates.com/


News Source: NewMediaWire

30.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: US Nuclear Corp
United States
ISIN: US91733U1060
EQS News ID: 1826297

 
End of News EQS News Service

1826297  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826297&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

