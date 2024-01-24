EQS-News: Update - WPF Holdings Updates Prospects for 2024

EQS-News: WPF Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

MELBOURNE, FL - (NewMediaWire) - January 23, 2024 - WPF Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink WPFH) today provides updates on its 2024 current projects as well on as the status of several transactions initiated at the end of 2023.

Vezbi Pay and Secured Banking Services. Vezbi will be finalizing the integration of the digital wallet it acquired in 2023, which will allow for payment processing, peer-to-peer payments and Andele Pay remittances, which will give Vezbi Users access to 300k locations throughout Latin America. Vezbi & Woohoo will be expanding its partnership and placing Woohoo’s secured banking services card programs exclusively on the Vezbi Super App. The first card program member will be San Jose State University, where it is anticipated to initially bring onboard approximately 30,000 users. In addition, Woohoo has several other card programs under contract with Woohoo set to launch exclusively on Vezbi in 2024.

Mobile Devices & Tablets. WPFH has signed a partnership agreement to provide Vezbi branded tablets and phones which will come pre-loaded with the Vezbi Super App. The sales partnership is presently selling approximately 20k units (tablets and phones combined) each month. This partnership is set to launch in Georgia and will expand to more states throughout 2024.

Live and Streaming Television. Vezbi Super App anticipates launching its Live, Linear and On-Demand Television Streaming Services by March/April of 2024. The service will include both free and premium subscription channels. Vezbi is currently in the process of adding to and securing scripted, unscripted and content creator media, with plans to launch at least a dozen unique channels and networks.

Telemedicine. The initial foray of WPFH into the healthcare market as was previously announced of the acquisition of Virtual Health Holdings, Inc., a telemedicine group of companies with 17 years of operations and a new subscription model, consumer telemedicine offering under the name MyGuardianDoc being launched in 2024. Market projections for that new model, done by an independent marketing company, predict not less than 1 million new subscribers to this service in the next 12 months. Annualized revenues derived from 1 million subscribers to this program would exceed $300 million. An Acquisition Agreement was signed in September 2023 between WPFH and the shareholders of Virtual Health Holdings, Inc., but closing was deferred into 2024, it is expected to close shortly and an Amended Acquisition Agreement with Virtual Health Holdings, Inc., is in place.

Technology Lab Companies. Additional acquisitions agreements signed in 2023 included Kimco, Inc., a Florida corporation operating the KPOP 1004 retail chain, and Distrito Catorce, a bar and restaurant in Greater Los Angeles. Both businesses will be part of the planned Vezbi Tech Lab to test out new features, services and products. This will give Vezbi complete control overactive, live businesses, with the opportunity to develop, test and perfect the latest features, programs and offerings. Both businesses are going concerns with an active customer-base and will add approximately $3 million in gross revenues to WPFH’s consolidated financials for 2024. Following signing of the stock acquisition agreements in October 2023, the acquisitions were restructured by agreement of the parties as asset acquisition deals set to close in early 2024 in new corporate entities.

