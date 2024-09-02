Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
EQS-News: Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan

02.09.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan
 

  • Acquisition of 278,781 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR 7.41 million by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan via his family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH in the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024 
  • The CEO’s stake in Northern Data Group thereby increased to 4,867,348 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.58% of the share capital after full implementation of the current capital increase

 
Frankfurt/Main – 2 September 2024 – Northern Data AG (‘Northern Data Group’; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provides an update on the shares indirectly acquired by its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan in the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024 (inclusive) under a preset share purchase plan.

As announced on 15 August 2024 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for a total of up to EUR 10 million in the period from 16 August 2024 to 15 October 2024 (inclusive) at the latest.

During the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased a total of 278,781 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 7,410,202.41 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 26.58 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 29.55 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 22.95 per share.

Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 4,867,348 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.58% of the Company’s share capital of EUR 64,196,677.00 after the full implementation of both tranches of the 20% capital increase resolved on 15 July 2024 (the “Capital Increase”). This includes 764,761 new shares already issued to ART Management in mid-August 2024 following the registration of the implementation of the first tranche of the Capital Increase in the commercial register of Northern Data Group. As a result of the implementation of this first tranche of the capital increase, Northern Data Group's share capital has now increased to EUR 59,799,409.00. Northern Data Group assumes that the implementation of the second tranche of the Capital Increase, in which ART Management has subscribed for and will receive further 174,121 new shares, will be registered in Northern Data Group's commercial register, and thus become effective, shortly. With the registration of the implementation of the second tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of Northern Data Group will increase further to EUR 64,196,677.00. At the same time, this will increase the number of shares held by ART Management by a further 174,121 and its percentage shareholding in Northern Data Group by a further 0.27%.

Northern Data Group will continue to report on the registration of the implementation of the second tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register and the status of share acquisitions under the aforementioned purchase plan on a regular basis.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telephone: +49 171 557 6989


02.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1980017

 
End of News EQS News Service

1980017  02.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980017&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

