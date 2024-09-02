EQS-News: Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Acquisition of 278,781 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR 7.41 million by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan via his family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH in the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024

The CEO’s stake in Northern Data Group thereby increased to 4,867,348 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.58% of the share capital after full implementation of the current capital increase



Frankfurt/Main – 2 September 2024 – Northern Data AG (‘Northern Data Group’; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provides an update on the shares indirectly acquired by its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan in the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024 (inclusive) under a preset share purchase plan.

As announced on 15 August 2024 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for a total of up to EUR 10 million in the period from 16 August 2024 to 15 October 2024 (inclusive) at the latest.

During the period from 16 August 2024 to 30 August 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased a total of 278,781 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 7,410,202.41 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 26.58 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 29.55 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 22.95 per share.

Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 4,867,348 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.58% of the Company’s share capital of EUR 64,196,677.00 after the full implementation of both tranches of the 20% capital increase resolved on 15 July 2024 (the “Capital Increase”). This includes 764,761 new shares already issued to ART Management in mid-August 2024 following the registration of the implementation of the first tranche of the Capital Increase in the commercial register of Northern Data Group. As a result of the implementation of this first tranche of the capital increase, Northern Data Group's share capital has now increased to EUR 59,799,409.00. Northern Data Group assumes that the implementation of the second tranche of the Capital Increase, in which ART Management has subscribed for and will receive further 174,121 new shares, will be registered in Northern Data Group's commercial register, and thus become effective, shortly. With the registration of the implementation of the second tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of Northern Data Group will increase further to EUR 64,196,677.00. At the same time, this will increase the number of shares held by ART Management by a further 174,121 and its percentage shareholding in Northern Data Group by a further 0.27%.

Northern Data Group will continue to report on the registration of the implementation of the second tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register and the status of share acquisitions under the aforementioned purchase plan on a regular basis.



