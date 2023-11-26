Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.11.2023 22:09:46

EQS-News: Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award

Uniper
4.21 CHF -5.48%
EQS-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award

26.11.2023 / 22:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award

Düsseldorf, 26 November 2023. Uniper SE (“Uniper”) has been notified on Friday evening, 24 November 2023, of an award against a subsidiary in arbitration proceedings under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce which began in early 2021. The proceedings between the Uniper subsidiary and a European energy company relate, inter alia, to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquified Natural Gas (LNG), concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired. A payment to the opposing party of an estimated EUR 550 million related to the retroactive re-pricing of the long-term agreement would be due under the terms of the award. The additional payment will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper. Uniper is currently analyzing the reasoning of the decision and reviewing all possible avenues of legal recourse against the award.

 

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy


26.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1781909

 
End of News EQS News Service

1781909  26.11.2023 CET/CEST

