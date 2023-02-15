SMI 11'268 0.3%  SPI 14'517 0.3%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'453 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.7%  Gold 1'835 -1.1%  Bitcoin 20'782 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 84.9 -0.4% 
UniDevice Aktie
15.02.2023 13:14:00

EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales in the month of January 2023 + 16% growth to EUR 29 million

UniDevice
EQS-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Market Report
UniDevice AG: Sales in the month of January 2023 + 16% growth to EUR 29 million (news with additional features)

15.02.2023 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Investor News, 02/15/2023

UniDevice AG
 
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 63415600
info@unidevice.de

 

 

 

 

UniDevice AG in January 2023:

Sales increase +16% to EUR 29 million (EUR 25 million in the same month last year)

Schönefeld, February 15, 2023 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that in January 2023 an increase in sales of +16% (from EUR 25 to 29 million) was achieved compared to the same month in the previous year. The relevance of sales in the USD area has decreased. Business in the EUR area again accounts for a larger proportion of sales.

We expect positive business development in the first quarter of 2023 and will report on this on April 28, 2023 as scheduled; says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).

 

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

 

Additional features:

File: Sales in the month of January 2023 + 16% growth to EUR 29 million

15.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1560729

 
End of News EQS News Service

1560729  15.02.2023 CET/CEST

