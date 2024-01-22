Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
National Instruments Aktie [Valor: 353538 / ISIN: US6365181022]
22.01.2024 01:04:07

EQS-News: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages National Instruments Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NATI

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages National Instruments Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NATI

22.01.2024 / 01:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65ada6feda846f373ceacb02.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 21, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds sellers of common stock of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 29, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

65ada6feda846f373ceacb02_1SO WHAT: If you sold National Instruments common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the National Instruments class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20784 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false statements and/or omitted material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock. The lawsuit alleges that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson Electric Co. Accordingly, National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

To join the National Instruments class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20784 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

22.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US6365181022
EQS News ID: 1819463

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819463  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819463&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

  • Alle Nachrichten