05.07.2024 09:56:44

EQS-News: Tobias Krauss Appointed New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE

Mister Spex
2.85 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Tobias Krauss Appointed New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE

05.07.2024 / 09:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 5 July 2024

Tobias Krauss Appointed New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE 

The Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE unanimously elected Tobias Krauss as its new Chairman on Thursday, 4 July 2024. With his appointment, an experienced manager and investor assumes leadership of the board, having been a member since 2020. Over the past few years, he has served on both the Strategy and Audit Committees of Mister Spex SE. Additionally, Tobias Krauss is the CEO of Abacon Capital, the family office of the Büll family.

Nicola Brandolese was also unanimously elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE for three years and chairs the Strategy Committee. Nicola Brandolese brings extensive industry knowledge from his previous roles as Group President Retail at Luxottica Group and Managing Director at Net-A-Porter. Since 2021, he has been the CEO of Doctolib Italia.

Tobias Krauss, Nicola Brandolese, and the entire Supervisory Board are committed to the consistent implementation of the company's transformation strategy, with the goal of significantly increasing the profitability of Mister Spex SE and strengthening its position as a leader in innovation and growth within the eyewear retail sector. Since its founding in 2007, the company has experienced continuous growth, achieving a revenue of 223 million euros in 2023. During this time, Mister Spex has evolved from a leading online retailer in the optical sector to one of the foremost omnichannel retailers in the industry, with over 70 owned stores.

This transition in the Supervisory Board follows the resignation of Claus-Dietrich Lahrs and Gil Steyaert from their respective positions.
 

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omnichannel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician with more than 6.6 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the company’s evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers – offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.
 

Corporate Communications

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communications I elina.vorobjeva@misterspex.de
 

Mister Spex SE 

Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24  
10249 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de  
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com

 


05.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1940173

 
End of News EQS News Service

1940173  05.07.2024 CET/CEST

