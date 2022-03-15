Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.0%  SPI 14’811 -0.1%  Dow 33’544 1.8%  DAX 13’917 -0.1%  Euro 1.0313 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’738 -0.1%  Gold 1’918 -1.9%  Bitcoin 37’298 0.1%  Dollar 0.9414 0.3%  Öl 98.8 -6.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Yandex Aktie [Valor: 12955842 / ISIN: NL0009805522]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2022 23:00:02

EQS-News: Tigran Khudaverdyan steps down from his roles as Executive Director and Deputy CEO at Yandex N.V.

Yandex
72.00 CHF 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Tigran Khudaverdyan steps down from his roles as Executive Director and Deputy CEO at Yandex N.V.

16.03.2022 / 01:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tigran Khudaverdyan steps down from his roles as Executive Director and Deputy CEO at Yandex N.V.

 

Moscow, Amsterdam, March 15, 2022 - Yandex N.V., a Netherlands-registered company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses as well as the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announces that Tigran Khudaverdyan has stepped down with immediate effect from his positions as Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Yandex N.V. and at its Dutch subsidiaries.

 

Yandex has a strong and deep management team in place and the Board will consider the appropriate management structure going forward. Elena Bunina will continue to serve as General Director of our principal operating subsidiary, Yandex LLC, until April 15.

 

"We were shocked and surprised to learn that Tigran was designated under EU sanctions, and we are extremely sorry to see him step down from his Executive Director and Deputy CEO roles," said John Boynton, Chairman of the Yandex N.V. Board. "Over the past 15 years Tigran has worked tirelessly to help to transform Yandex into a world-class information technology business while serving the interests of the company's stakeholders."

 

Tigran Khudaverdyan was sanctioned in the EU as an individual. Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its subsidiaries have been sanctioned in the US, EU or UK.

 

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. Yandex, which has over 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on Nasdaq since 2011 and on Moscow Exchange since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office 
Ilya Grabovskiy
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru


16.03.2022 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1303485  16.03.2022 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303485&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Yandex

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:35 Fraport schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen – Aktie stabilisiert sich
09:39 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise weiter unter Druck
09:38 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
09:16 SMI weiter im Erholungsmodus
06:40 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’241.00 16.83 LSSMQU
Short 12’520.99 11.93 JSSMYU
Short 12’841.09 9.00 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’682.22 15.03.2022 17:31:42
Long 11’238.49 19.65 OSSM2U
Long 10’780.34 11.14 OSSM4U
Long 10’387.10 8.15 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yandex 72.00 0.31% Yandex

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese 10 Dividenden-Aktien empfehlen die Experten von Goldman Sachs zum Kauf
Stadler Rail-Aktie bricht schlussendlich ein: Wechselkursverluste belasten Stadler Rail trotz Umsatzrekord - Stadler-CEO will kein Gehalt
Finanzexperte erwartet starken Anstieg des Bitcoin-Kurs - Bis Ende März bei 50'000 US-Dollar?
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Hauptthema: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI letztlich mit klaren Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztendlich kaum verändert -- DAX beendet Handel knapp im Minus -- China-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Dividenden-Aktien als Sicherheitsanker: Diese Papiere empfiehlt Jim Cramer
Musk fordert Putin zum Zweikampf auf - 'Einsatz ist die Ukraine'
On-Aktie dennoch deutlich im Minus: On plant massive Expansion
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger haussiert
VW-Aktie klettert hoch: Volkswagen schüttet nach Gewinnsprung hohe Dividende aus - Produktionsstop in drei China-Werken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit