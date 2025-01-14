EQS-News: Thorsten Struck becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NEL-Aktie nach Einbruch stärker: Produktionsstopp und Stellenstreichungen bei NEL ASA
Trump Media-Aktie nach Kurssprung etwas tiefer: Anleger setzen auf Donald Trumps Rückkehr ins Weisse Haus
Implenia-Aktie tiefer: Implenia beruft Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen in Verwaltungsrat
Titlis Bergbahnen-Aktie etwas höher: Titlis Bergbahnen mit mehr Gewinn im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr
Santhera erhält Zulassung für DMD-Mittel Agamree auch in Schottland - Santhera-Aktie profitiert
468 SPAC II Aktie [Valor: 116038264 / ISIN: LU2380748603]
Thorsten Struck becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE

468 SPAC II
0.96 EUR -3.54%
EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Thorsten Struck becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE

14.01.2025 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thorsten Struck as its new Chief Financial Officer “(CFO”) and member of the Management Board  as well as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Management Board of its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, who joined the team in January 2025

"We are thrilled to welcome Thorsten to Marley Spoon, who is an accomplished CFO and business executive across many industries in both private and public companies. He has a proven track record of driving strong financial results by continuously improving financial processes and value-driven leadership. Thorsten's insights and experience will be extremely valuable in helping our global teams to drive efficiencies and deliver profitable growth. I am really excited for Thorsten to join our team and lead our global finance organization including FP&A, accounting, reporting, and tax as well as our legal function" says Daniel Raab, CEO of Marley Spoon.

"I am very excited to join the Marley Spoon Group and looking forward to working with the entire team to push the business to the next level and growth phase," says Thorsten Struck about his new role.

Thorsten Struck is a very experienced finance professional with extensive, international leadership experience across various companies incl. e-commerce and subscription-based business models, skilled in Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Management, Financing, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). In his last position as the Chief Financial Officer at TechStyle Fashion Group, he oversaw the financial operations of brands like Fabletics. He held previous positions at Ricardo Group, eBay, mobile.de, and the Dresdner Bank. Throughout his career, Thorsten has demonstrated a strong commitment to teamwork and has led various organizational transformations and financial turnarounds. 

Daniel Raab, CEO of Marley Spoon: “We thank Jennifer Bernstein, our previous CFO, for her significant contributions to Marley Spoon, including enhancing operational and financial performance. We wish her all the best as she embarks on her next chapter.”

 

About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal - kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct - to - consumer ready - to - heat (RTH) services that offer tasty, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.


 

14.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN: A3C81B
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2066567

 
End of News EQS News Service

2066567  14.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066567&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten