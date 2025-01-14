EQS-News: Thorsten Struck becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Thorsten Struck becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE



14.01.2025 / 11:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thorsten Struck as its new Chief Financial Officer “(CFO”) and member of the Management Board as well as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Management Board of its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, who joined the team in January 2025

"We are thrilled to welcome Thorsten to Marley Spoon, who is an accomplished CFO and business executive across many industries in both private and public companies. He has a proven track record of driving strong financial results by continuously improving financial processes and value-driven leadership. Thorsten's insights and experience will be extremely valuable in helping our global teams to drive efficiencies and deliver profitable growth. I am really excited for Thorsten to join our team and lead our global finance organization including FP&A, accounting, reporting, and tax as well as our legal function" says Daniel Raab, CEO of Marley Spoon.

"I am very excited to join the Marley Spoon Group and looking forward to working with the entire team to push the business to the next level and growth phase," says Thorsten Struck about his new role.

Thorsten Struck is a very experienced finance professional with extensive, international leadership experience across various companies incl. e-commerce and subscription-based business models, skilled in Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Management, Financing, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). In his last position as the Chief Financial Officer at TechStyle Fashion Group, he oversaw the financial operations of brands like Fabletics. He held previous positions at Ricardo Group, eBay, mobile.de, and the Dresdner Bank. Throughout his career, Thorsten has demonstrated a strong commitment to teamwork and has led various organizational transformations and financial turnarounds.

Daniel Raab, CEO of Marley Spoon: “We thank Jennifer Bernstein, our previous CFO, for her significant contributions to Marley Spoon, including enhancing operational and financial performance. We wish her all the best as she embarks on her next chapter.”

About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal - kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct - to - consumer ready - to - heat (RTH) services that offer tasty, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.