EQS-News: The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published

EQS-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report

The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published



16.05.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

elumeo SE: The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published

Berlin, 16.05.2026 – elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), Europe’s leading online retailer of gemstone jewellery, will publish its audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2025 on 12 June 2026. The publication, which had been announced for 18 May 2026, has been delayed due to ongoing audit and documentation work, as well as the pending ESEF certification. From today’s perspective, the previously announced, as yet unaudited financial figures for 2025 remain unchanged.

The company had already announced its preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2025 on 30 April 2026 via Corporate News and presented them during an investor call. The management of elumeo SE still does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published. The audited financial statements for 2025 will be published on 12 June 2026 at https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports.

See the corporate news release dated 30 April 2026: https://elumeo.com/ir/latest-notifications/?file=Corporate_News_2026_04_30_Konzernabschluss_2025_EN.pdf

Investor presentation dated 30 April 2026: https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/presentations/?file=20260430_elumeo_SE_FY_2025_Preliminary.pdf

About elumeo SE:

The Berlin-based elumeo Group is Europe’s leading company in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce of high-quality gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of digital sales channels (TV, internet, smart TV, and smartphone apps), the publicly traded company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at affordable prices. Under the name Juwelo, the company operates TV home shopping channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy, as well as online stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium.

Juwelo TV’s Internationalization 2.0 initiative, launched in July 2024, is proving to be a key driver of profitable, efficient growth. A proprietary AI-based multilingual platform records shows produced for live TV broadcasts in Germany, translates them into the respective local language using artificial intelligence, and automatically airs them in international markets. This eliminates the costs associated with traditional local broadcasting operations.

The international broadcast windows are a central pillar of the #juwelo100 growth program launched in 2024. The goal of #juwelo100 is to sustainably increase the e-commerce company’s operational performance and achieve revenue of EUR 100 million in its core business by 2033.

Contact

Investor Relations

Erkelenzdamm 59/61

10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com

www.elumeo.com