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30.03.2026 12:40:03
EQS-News: The Platform Group further expands in the optics sector
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The Platform Group further expands in the optics sector
Düsseldorf, 30 March 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") announces the further expansion of its "Optics & Hearing" segment. As previously communicated in the announcement dated June 13, 2025, a dedicated Optics & Hearing segment was established in the 2025 financial year, connecting local optical stores with the MyGlasses online platform. In the 2025 financial year, five companies were acquired, collectively comprising over 30 locations nationwide. These included, in particular, the companies Beste Aussichten GmbH, Karrasch & Nolte, and Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH, based in Munich.
Through a purchase agreement, the optical company Blickpunkt GmbH Brillen und Contactlinsen, located in Starnberg, Bavaria, has now been acquired. The acquirer was TPG's subsidiary, Feine Augenoptik Beteiligungs-GmbH. Closing is expected by April 2026.
Dieter Meis, Managing Director of the Optics & Hearing segment: "We have now acquired an excellent location in Starnberg with strong quality and a very high-value customer base. Together with our approach, we will further expand the foundation and leverage potential. In combination with our premium specialist stores FreudenHaus and Söhnges, we will continue to expand this line."
The Optics & Hearing segment has been expanded by TPG since the 2025 financial year; the segment's EBITDA margin ranges from 20-25 %. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: "Our entry into the optical industry is a well-considered long-term strategy. The implementation of expanding nationwide locations and linking them with online activities ensures that we are building a stable and highly profitable segment. The next step will be to integrate local opticians into the platform.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2300250
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300250 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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