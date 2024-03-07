Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow

fashionette
6.42 EUR -3.89%
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow

07.03.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow

Düsseldorf, 7 March 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has increased its majority stake in ApoNow GmbH (“ApoNow”) from 50.1% to 80.0%.

ApoNow, based in Wetter (Ruhr), is a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies in Germany, Austria and Italy. Over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturers are currently connected to the platform, through which 41,500 pharmacies place orders and deliver them daily to customers. End customers can purchase medicines and medical products via Doc.Green.

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “ApoNow has developed positively since our entry in 2021 and is the only platform and software solution where pharmaceutical manufacturers are directly connected to local pharmacies. We are delighted to increase our stake here after two years and to continue to support future growth.”

The transaction will be financed from TPG's own funds. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed in April 2024. In the current year, The Platform Group AG plans to acquire 3-8 companies in both the B2B and B2C sectors.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com


07.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1854001

 
End of News EQS News Service

1854001  07.03.2024 CET/CEST

