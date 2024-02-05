Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Porsche Aktie
05.02.2024 09:33:11

EQS-News: The new Taycan impresses with a real-world range of up to 587 kilometres

Porsche
74.01 CHF
EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
The new Taycan impresses with a real-world range of up to 587 kilometres

05.02.2024 / 09:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greatly improved range, efficiency and charging performance

The new Taycan impresses with a real-world range of up to 587 kilometres

Initial test drives with pre-series Taycan between Los Angeles and San Diego showed that the new generation of the electric sports car has a total range of up to 587 kilometres. The Taycan has thus impressively demonstrated its greatly improved long-distance potential. The practical test took place this week on Interstate Highway 405 and 5.


Stuttgart/Los Angeles. Porsche launches the extensively updated Taycan. The new model variants offer more range as well as shorter and more robust charging processes. During an initial range test from Los Angeles to San Diego and back, pre-series models demonstrated their further improved efficiency.

The all-electric sports cars covered up to 587 kilometres on one battery charge on public roads. "For the particularly efficient Taycan sports saloon with the large battery, this practical, final test resulted in a total range of up to 587 kilometres," says the Vice President for the model line Kevin Giek. "A great result. The range test in Southern California impressively demonstrated how efficient the reworked Taycan is. We are continuing to focus on our 'fast travel' strategy for electric mobility: short charging stops paired with high real-world ranges thanks to efficient drives."

The range test was carried out under everyday conditions. Twelve international media representatives drove four vehicles on three days on Interstate Highway 405 and 5 between the Southern Californian metropolises of Los Angeles and San Diego. The teams drove at the maximum speed of 75 mph permitted on interstates. This corresponds to around 120 km/h. All four test cars were equipped with the larger Performance Battery Plus.

The cars were charged at the Electrify America Charger in Torrance/Los Angeles. Here, the Taycan demonstrated over 300 kW charging power for many minutes and was able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent state of charge several times in well under 20 minutes. The charging performance, charging time and the time it takes to start charging were also greatly improved in this test.

Porsche has built almost 150,000 examples of the Taycan since the start of production. The main individual markets for the model are currently the US, the UK, Germany and China. The extensively revised Taycan will be presented in a few days.

05.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1830195

 
End of News EQS News Service

1830195  05.02.2024 CET/CEST

