EQS-News: The new Porsche Taycan: improved in almost every discipline

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

The new Porsche Taycan: improved in almost every discipline



07.02.2024 / 00:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Taycan

Power consumption combined: 20.7 – 16.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 503 – 678 km; electric range city: 569 – 821 km



Taycan 4S

Power consumption combined: 20.9 – 17.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 474 – 642 km; electric range city: 528 – 705 km



Taycan Turbo

Power consumption combined: 20.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 557 – 630 km; electric range city: 607 – 683 km



Taycan Turbo S

Power consumption combined: 20.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 558 – 630 km; electric range city: 612 – 691 km



Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Power consumption combined: 22.0 – 18.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 517 – 613 km; electric range city: 588 – 693 km



Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Power consumption combined: 22.0 – 18.8 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 517 – 610 km; electric range city: 588 – 690 km



Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

Power consumption combined: 22.0 – 19.1 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 515 – 597 km; electric range city: 585 – 668 km



Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

Power consumption combined: 22.0 – 19.1 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 516 – 596 km; electric range city: 589 – 675 km



Taycan Sport Turismo

Power consumption combined: 20.9 – 17.6 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 477 – 650 km; electric range city: 553 – 808 km



Taycan 4S Sport Turismo

Power consumption combined: 21.8 – 18.5 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 449 – 616 km; electric range city: 512 – 693 km



Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo

Power consumption combined: 21.6 – 18.8 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 528 – 606 km; electric range city: 590 – 672 km



Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo

Power consumption combined: 21.5 – 18.9 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 529 – 604 km; electric range city: 594 – 678 km

Higher, faster, further and coming to Porsche Centres in the spring of 2024



The new Porsche Taycan: improved in almost every discipline Higher: Charging capacity increased by 50 kW to up to 320 kW. Recuperation increased to up to 400 kW at high speeds

Faster: Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is up to 0.6 seconds faster. The Taycan Turbo S takes just 2.4 seconds

Further: The range has been increased by up to 35 per cent to a maximum of 678 kilometres (WLTP). All Taycan variants can charge from a 10 to 80 per cent state of charge in 18 minutes

Porsche has given the Taycan a particularly extensive update. The new versions have more power, more range, accelerate quicker and charge faster with greater stability. Style Porsche has also sharpened the design and more strongly differentiated the Turbo models. All Taycan versions feature an even more extensive standard equipment list and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience with an improved display and control concept. Power consumption combined: 20.7 – 16.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 503 – 678 km; electric range city: 569 – 821 kmPower consumption combined: 20.9 – 17.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 474 – 642 km; electric range city: 528 – 705 kmPower consumption combined: 20.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 557 – 630 km; electric range city: 607 – 683 kmPower consumption combined: 20.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 558 – 630 km; electric range city: 612 – 691 kmPower consumption combined: 22.0 – 18.7 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 517 – 613 km; electric range city: 588 – 693 kmPower consumption combined: 22.0 – 18.8 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 517 – 610 km; electric range city: 588 – 690 kmPower consumption combined: 22.0 – 19.1 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 515 – 597 km; electric range city: 585 – 668 kmPower consumption combined: 22.0 – 19.1 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 516 – 596 km; electric range city: 589 – 675 kmPower consumption combined: 20.9 – 17.6 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 477 – 650 km; electric range city: 553 – 808 kmPower consumption combined: 21.8 – 18.5 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 449 – 616 km; electric range city: 512 – 693 kmPower consumption combined: 21.6 – 18.8 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 528 – 606 km; electric range city: 590 – 672 kmPower consumption combined: 21.5 – 18.9 kWh/100 km (WLTP); COemissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); electric range: 529 – 604 km; electric range city: 594 – 678 kmThe new Porsche Taycan: improved in almost every discipline



Stuttgart. All three body variants will feature the numerous modifications from the date of launch – the Taycan sports sedan, the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo, which is available with an off-road package, and the sporting-yet-practical Taycan Sport Turismo. In each case, four powertrain options are available, with rear- and all-wheel drive variants. The revised versions will arrive at Porsche Centres from the spring of 2024.



On the path to series production, development engineers and test drivers in camouflaged test cars have covered more than 3.6 million kilometres around the world to keep improving the first all-electric sports car from Porsche. The sports car manufacturer has produced almost 150,000 examples of the Taycan. The most important individual markets for the Taycan are currently the US, the UK, Germany and China.



“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment,” says head of the model line, Kevin Giek. “We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.”



Even higher performance

All updated models accelerate much faster than their predecessors. Two examples from both ends of the portfolio: as sports sedans, the Taycan and Taycan Turbo S reach the 100 km/h mark from a standstill in just 4.8 and 2.4 seconds respectively. This makes them 0.6 and 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.

With the new push-to-pass function



More than 35 per cent more range compared to the predecessor

Depending on the body variant and engine, the WLTP range has increased to up to 678 km, an increase of 175 km or 35 per cent. The updated Taycan not only requires fewer charging stops on long trips than its predecessor, but it also recharges faster: at 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW. That’s 50 kW more than before. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded. This means that charging capacities of more than 300 kW can be sustained for up to five minutes, and very high charging capacities can be achieved more quickly, even at low temperatures.



Depending on an individual’s driving style, among other variables, this can halve the time required to go from a 10 to an 80 per cent charge compared to the predecessor car. In the first-generation Taycan, the charging time from 10 to 80 per cent SOC at 15 degrees Celsius is 37 minutes. Under the same conditions, the updated Taycan takes just 18 minutes despite its larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.



New active chassis

All updated Taycan models come with adaptive air suspension as standard. The new Porsche Active Ride suspension can be ordered as an option for the all-wheel drive versions. This system offers an unprecedented bandwidth between driving comfort and driving dynamics.



The suspension keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration manoeuvres. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension ensures an almost perfect connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. If the appropriate mode is activated, the suspension can compensate for pitching and rolling motions in order to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants.



Extensive efficiency measures

The simultaneous improvement of performance and efficiency is down to a number of factors: an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than its predecessor on all models, a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy.



The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased by more than 30 per cent from 290 to up to 400 kW. All variants now come as standard with aerodynamically optimised wheels and reduced-rolling-resistance tyres. New 21-inch wheels and tyres were specially developed for this purpose.



Significantly improved equipment with less weight

Although the models weigh up to 15 kilograms less



The Taycan base models are now also equipped with adaptive air suspension and aluminium door sill protectors as standard. In addition to the upgraded equipment, the improved product specification includes a battery with increased capacity but with a reduced weight.



Even more attractive design

With new front- and rear-end styling with new headlights and tail lights, the experts at Style Porsche have further honed the clean, purist design of the Taycan. The new front wings and the flatter headlights give even greater emphasis to the width of the Taycan.



The new headlights feature high-resolution HD matrix technology with detailed optics and now display the brand’s characteristic four-point graphics at night. The Porsche logo in the rear light strip features a three-dimensional, glass-look design. An illuminated version of this is available for the first time, featuring welcome/leaving animations.



Among other notable features, the accent colour Turbonite makes the Turbo and Turbo S models stand out more distinctively from the other versions in both the exterior and interior.



Updated control and display concept

The instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger display feature an optimised user interface with additional functions. The mode switch on the steering wheel now comes as standard. For Taycan models equipped with the Sport Chrono package and the Performance Battery Plus, there is a special push-to-pass button on the mode switch.



Using the new control lever on the left behind the steering wheel, control of the driver assistance systems is even more intuitive. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the vehicle displays and functions. The new In-Car Video function enables video streaming on the central display and the passenger display.

All new vehicles offered by Porsche are type-approved according to WLTP. Official NEDC values derived from WLTP values are no longer available for new vehicles as of 1 January 2023 and can therefore not be provided.



Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled ‘Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars’, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT, Hellmuth-Hirth-Strasse 1, 73760 Ostfildern. [1] Possible in combination with the Performance Battery Plus. Not available for 2WD models of the Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo or the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. [2] Specifications for the Taycan Turbo compared to its predecessor. All three body variants will feature the numerous modifications from the date of launch – the Taycan sports sedan, the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo, which is available with an off-road package, and the sporting-yet-practical Taycan Sport Turismo. In each case, four powertrain options are available, with rear- and all-wheel drive variants. The revised versions will arrive at Porsche Centres from the spring of 2024.On the path to series production, development engineers and test drivers in camouflaged test cars have covered more than 3.6 million kilometres around the world to keep improving the first all-electric sports car from Porsche. The sports car manufacturer has produced almost 150,000 examples of the Taycan. The most important individual markets for the Taycan are currently the US, the UK, Germany and China.“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment,” says head of the model line, Kevin Giek. “We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.”Even higher performanceAll updated models accelerate much faster than their predecessors. Two examples from both ends of the portfolio: as sports sedans, the Taycan and Taycan Turbo S reach the 100 km/h mark from a standstill in just 4.8 and 2.4 seconds respectively. This makes them 0.6 and 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.With the new push-to-pass function [1] in the Sport Chrono package, a boost of up to 70 kW, depending on the model, can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. The increased acceleration rates are generally the result of higher system output. For example, the base Taycan delivers 60 kW more than before. In the Taycan Turbo S, it’s an additional 140 kW with Launch Control. This increases the system output of the top model to 700 kW/952 PS.More than 35 per cent more range compared to the predecessorDepending on the body variant and engine, the WLTP range has increased to up to 678 km, an increase of 175 km or 35 per cent. The updated Taycan not only requires fewer charging stops on long trips than its predecessor, but it also recharges faster: at 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW. That’s 50 kW more than before. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded. This means that charging capacities of more than 300 kW can be sustained for up to five minutes, and very high charging capacities can be achieved more quickly, even at low temperatures.Depending on an individual’s driving style, among other variables, this can halve the time required to go from a 10 to an 80 per cent charge compared to the predecessor car. In the first-generation Taycan, the charging time from 10 to 80 per cent SOC at 15 degrees Celsius is 37 minutes. Under the same conditions, the updated Taycan takes just 18 minutes despite its larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.All updated Taycan models come with adaptive air suspension as standard. The new Porsche Active Ride suspension can be ordered as an option for the all-wheel drive versions. This system offers an unprecedented bandwidth between driving comfort and driving dynamics.The suspension keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration manoeuvres. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension ensures an almost perfect connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. If the appropriate mode is activated, the suspension can compensate for pitching and rolling motions in order to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants.Extensive efficiency measuresThe simultaneous improvement of performance and efficiency is down to a number of factors: an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than its predecessor on all models, a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy.The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased by more than 30 per cent from 290 to up to 400 kW. All variants now come as standard with aerodynamically optimised wheels and reduced-rolling-resistance tyres. New 21-inch wheels and tyres were specially developed for this purpose.Significantly improved equipment with less weightAlthough the models weigh up to 15 kilograms less [2] , the standard equipment is even more extensive than before. Ambient lighting, ParkAssist with reversing camera, electrically folding exterior mirrors with mirror surround lighting, heated front seats, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), heat pump with a new cooling system, smartphone tray for wireless charging, electric charging ports on the driver and front passenger sides, Drive Mode switch and Power Steering Plus are all now standard features.The Taycan base models are now also equipped with adaptive air suspension and aluminium door sill protectors as standard. In addition to the upgraded equipment, the improved product specification includes a battery with increased capacity but with a reduced weight.Even more attractive designWith new front- and rear-end styling with new headlights and tail lights, the experts at Style Porsche have further honed the clean, purist design of the Taycan. The new front wings and the flatter headlights give even greater emphasis to the width of the Taycan.The new headlights feature high-resolution HD matrix technology with detailed optics and now display the brand’s characteristic four-point graphics at night. The Porsche logo in the rear light strip features a three-dimensional, glass-look design. An illuminated version of this is available for the first time, featuring welcome/leaving animations.Among other notable features, the accent colour Turbonite makes the Turbo and Turbo S models stand out more distinctively from the other versions in both the exterior and interior.Updated control and display conceptThe instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger display feature an optimised user interface with additional functions. The mode switch on the steering wheel now comes as standard. For Taycan models equipped with the Sport Chrono package and the Performance Battery Plus, there is a special push-to-pass button on the mode switch.Using the new control lever on the left behind the steering wheel, control of the driver assistance systems is even more intuitive. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the vehicle displays and functions. The new In-Car Video function enables video streaming on the central display and the passenger display.All new vehicles offered by Porsche are type-approved according to WLTP. Official NEDC values derived from WLTP values are no longer available for new vehicles as of 1 January 2023 and can therefore not be provided.Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific COemissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled ‘Guidelines on fuel consumption, COemissions and power consumption of new passenger cars’, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT, Hellmuth-Hirth-Strasse 1, 73760 Ostfildern.

07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

