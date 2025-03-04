|
04.03.2025 11:05:09
EQS-News: The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange
The Romanian stock market represents an attractive diversification opportunity for investors, featuring a strong foundation in traditional industrial production and a well-established energy sector. Notable companies such as Dacia, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, and Nuclearelectrica are globally recognized leaders in their respective industries, demonstrating sustainable dividend payments and high trading liquidity.
With access to shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the NAGA platform expands its customers’ investment universe to over 5,000 financial instruments, including listed companies and ETFs from more than 10 international markets. Until the end of 2025, NAGA is offering zero-commission trading on the attractive shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for customers who register on the platform before 15 May 2025.
NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.
The NAGA Group AG
04.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161NR7
|WKN:
|A161NR
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2094935
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2094935 04.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG
Analysen zu The Naga Group AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZoll-Schock: SMI tiefer -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiatische Indizes uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Dienstag in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag finden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}