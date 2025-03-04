EQS-News: The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'091 -0.6%  SPI 17'262 -0.5%  Dow 43'191 -1.5%  DAX 22'701 -1.9%  Euro 0.9372 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5'443 -1.8%  Gold 2'915 0.8%  Bitcoin 74'715 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8918 -0.6%  Öl 70.6 -1.2% 
Meistgesucht
Nestlé Roche UBS Swisscom Rheinmetall Partners Group Novartis
The Naga Group Aktie [Valor: 37083436 / ISIN: DE000A161NR7]
04.03.2025 11:05:09

The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Naga Group
0.74 CHF 12.20%
EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange

04.03.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange

Hamburg, 4 March 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp, has successfully launched the integration of shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) into its investment platform. With this expansion of its product portfolio, NAGA becomes the first global retail broker to provide direct access to Romanian shares, facilitating retail investments on the BSE on an international scale. In doing so, NAGA is enabling its customers to diversify their portfolios with previously less accessible sectors of the fast-growing Romanian economy.

The Romanian stock market represents an attractive diversification opportunity for investors, featuring a strong foundation in traditional industrial production and a well-established energy sector. Notable companies such as Dacia, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, and Nuclearelectrica are globally recognized leaders in their respective industries, demonstrating sustainable dividend payments and high trading liquidity.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG, stated: “In recent years, the Romanian economy has experienced strong growth; however, access to its capital market has remained limited for international retail investors. It is time to change that. Investing should not be a privilege – it should be the norm. Our mission is to break down barriers and make the stock market truly accessible to everyone. That is why we are starting this year by allowing NAGA customers to trade shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with zero commission. And this is just the beginning – our goal is to maintain the lowest trading fees in the local market, making investing smarter, more efficient, and aligned with the long-term success of retail investors.”

With access to shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the NAGA platform expands its customers’ investment universe to over 5,000 financial instruments, including listed companies and ETFs from more than 10 international markets. Until the end of 2025, NAGA is offering zero-commission trading on the attractive shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for customers who register on the platform before 15 May 2025.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
ir@naga.com


04.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2094935

 
End of News EQS News Service

2094935  04.03.2025 CET/CEST

