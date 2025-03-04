EQS-News: The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

The NAGA Group Becomes First International Broker to Offer Retail Investors Direct Access to Bucharest Stock Exchange



Hamburg, 4 March 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp, has successfully launched the integration of shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) into its investment platform. With this expansion of its product portfolio, NAGA becomes the first global retail broker to provide direct access to Romanian shares, facilitating retail investments on the BSE on an international scale. In doing so, NAGA is enabling its customers to diversify their portfolios with previously less accessible sectors of the fast-growing Romanian economy.

The Romanian stock market represents an attractive diversification opportunity for investors, featuring a strong foundation in traditional industrial production and a well-established energy sector. Notable companies such as Dacia, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, and Nuclearelectrica are globally recognized leaders in their respective industries, demonstrating sustainable dividend payments and high trading liquidity.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG, stated: “In recent years, the Romanian economy has experienced strong growth; however, access to its capital market has remained limited for international retail investors. It is time to change that. Investing should not be a privilege – it should be the norm. Our mission is to break down barriers and make the stock market truly accessible to everyone. That is why we are starting this year by allowing NAGA customers to trade shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with zero commission. And this is just the beginning – our goal is to maintain the lowest trading fees in the local market, making investing smarter, more efficient, and aligned with the long-term success of retail investors.”

With access to shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the NAGA platform expands its customers’ investment universe to over 5,000 financial instruments, including listed companies and ETFs from more than 10 international markets. Until the end of 2025, NAGA is offering zero-commission trading on the attractive shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for customers who register on the platform before 15 May 2025.



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



