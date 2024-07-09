EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG successfully clears all necessary regulatory approvals for merger with trading app CAPEX.com

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Merger

The NAGA Group AG successfully clears all necessary regulatory approvals for merger with trading app CAPEX.com



09.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 9 July 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, has successfully cleared all necessary regulatory approvals to merge with Key Way Group Ltd., operating under the CAPEX.com brand.

As a result, the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 April 2024 will be implemented. NAGA expects the transaction to be completed by the end of August 2024.The merger of NAGA and CAPEX.com forms one of the world's leading neo-brokers with around 1.5 million users in more than 100 countries.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG: “With the approval of the merger by the competent regulatory authorities and the associated consent to our plans for the two companies, we have reached a strategic milestone for the future growth of NAGA. I am very much looking forward to further developing the joint company and setting new standards in our industry.”



Invitation to the 2024 Capital Markets Day

The NAGA Group AG cordially invites analysts, investors, shareholders as well as media and partners to virtually join its Capital Markets Day on 11 July 2024, 16.00 CEST. The 2024 Capital Markets Day will provide valuable insights into the strategic vision and growth ambitions of the NAGA Group.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group appointed in January, will host the Virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day and elaborate on the Company's latest achievements, its plans for the future, and the innovative path the Group is forging.

To register for the Virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day, please click here.

Following the event, information will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, which can be found here. This will include a PDF file with the presentation, a full recording of the live event, and additional supporting materials.



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



