Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’052 0.4%  SPI 16’058 0.3%  Dow 39’345 -0.1%  DAX 18’472 0.0%  Euro 0.9728 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’970 -0.2%  Gold 2’366 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’451 1.1%  Dollar 0.8983 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
US-Behörde lässt Boeings Sauerstoff-Masken prüfen
Trotz jüngster Rückgänge: Diese Schweizer Aktien sollten Anleger laut Experten weiter im Blick behalten
Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo
Politisches Tauziehen verzögert MSC-Beteiligung an HHLA
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen

The Naga Group Aktie [Valor: 37083436 / ISIN: DE000A161NR7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.07.2024 07:30:06

EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG successfully clears all necessary regulatory approvals for merger with trading app CAPEX.com

finanzen.net zero The Naga Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

The Naga Group
0.68 CHF -27.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Merger
The NAGA Group AG successfully clears all necessary regulatory approvals for merger with trading app CAPEX.com

09.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group AG successfully clears all necessary regulatory approvals for merger with trading app CAPEX.com

Hamburg, 9 July 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, has successfully cleared all necessary regulatory approvals to merge with Key Way Group Ltd., operating under the CAPEX.com brand.

As a result, the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 April 2024 will be implemented. NAGA expects the transaction to be completed by the end of August 2024.The merger of NAGA and CAPEX.com forms one of the world's leading neo-brokers with around 1.5 million users in more than 100 countries.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG: “With the approval of the merger by the competent regulatory authorities and the associated consent to our plans for the two companies, we have reached a strategic milestone for the future growth of NAGA. I am very much looking forward to further developing the joint company and setting new standards in our industry.”

Invitation to the 2024 Capital Markets Day

The NAGA Group AG cordially invites analysts, investors, shareholders as well as media and partners to virtually join its Capital Markets Day on 11 July 2024, 16.00 CEST. The 2024 Capital Markets Day will provide valuable insights into the strategic vision and growth ambitions of the NAGA Group.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group appointed in January, will host the Virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day and elaborate on the Company's latest achievements, its plans for the future, and the innovative path the Group is forging.

To register for the Virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day, please click here.

Following the event, information will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, which can be found here. This will include a PDF file with the presentation, a full recording of the live event, and additional supporting materials.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
ir@naga.com


09.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1941501

 
End of News EQS News Service

1941501  09.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941501&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Naga Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:

🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Die Karten werden neu gemischt
08.07.24 Marktüberblick: Kurssprung bei Aixtron
08.07.24 SMI-Schwäche hält an
08.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
05.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia, Qualcomm
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
05.07.24 KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV
04.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’561.89 19.46 UBS07U
Short 12’828.59 13.56 Y4SSMU
Short 13’286.40 8.94 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 12’051.66 08.07.2024 17:31:59
Long 11’540.00 19.68
Long 11’295.08 13.56 UQBGSU
Long 10’820.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin kritisiert Krypto-Regulierung und bietet eigenen Lösungsvorschlag
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Corning-Papier steigt nach Prognoseanhebung kräftig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow schliesst tiefer - US-Techindizes markieren neue Rekorde -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich tiefer
Swiss-Steel-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Abnahme von Ascometal durch Greybull Capital
Citi warnt: Der US-Aktienmarkt ist anfällig für ein Sommergewitter
Weiterer Vorstoss in die Krypto-Welt.: Sony will mit Relaunch der Börse für Bitcoin & Co. WhaleFin durchstarten
Paramount geht an Skydance - Aktionäre profitieren erheblich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit