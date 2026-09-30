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30.09.2026 22:34:03
EQS-News: The Change of Date of the Annual Report 2025 Publication
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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Company: Photon Energy N.V.
Date: 2026-09-30
Market types: Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange regulated markets
Title: The Change of Date of the Annual Report 2025 Publication
Detailed data:
The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company") hereby informs the market that it has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.
The Company had previously announced that the Annual Report would be published on 31 July 2026 and subsequently postponed the publication date to 30 September 2026. The postponement to 30 September 2026 was directly related to the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming meeting of holders of the Company's EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4). Among the matters proposed for consideration by the bondholders were amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond, including amendments to certain financial covenant provisions. The outcome of these proposals could have had implications for certain assumptions and assessments relevant to the preparation of the Company's annual financial statements and the related audit process. On 1 September 2026, the Management Board decided to terminate the Vote without Meeting relating to the proposed bondholder resolutions. Following the receipt of countermotions and certain objections regarding procedural aspects of the voting process, the Company determined that the proposed measures required further analysis and consultation before being resubmitted to bondholders.
As a result, additional time is required to complete the statutory audit and finalize the Annual Report 2025. The Management Board is currently assessing the revised timetable for the completion of the Annual Report and the statutory audit and will announce the new publication date as soon as it has been determined.
As a reminder, the Company has previously published preliminary unaudited consolidated financial information for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the full financial year 2025 as well as material updates to those results in ad-hoc report 16/2026. The Company intends to disclose without undue delay any material changes to this information that may arise as a result of the ongoing restructuring process and the statutory audit.
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2408308 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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