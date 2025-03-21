Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’045 -0.4%  SPI 17’246 -0.4%  Dow 41’563 -0.9%  DAX 22’790 -0.9%  Euro 0.9551 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’409 -0.8%  Gold 3’011 -1.1%  Bitcoin 73’424 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8820 0.0%  Öl 71.5 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Nike-Aktie tiefrot: Nike übertrifft Prognosen trotz Rückgängen
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet DZ BANK die Siemens Healthineers-Aktie
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie sinkt: Mercedes-Benz lässt sich Stellenabbau durch "goldenen Handschlag" einiges kosten
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie steigt leicht: Flughafen Zürich veröffentlicht Sommerflugplan
Stablecoin-Gesetz in den USA: Gefahr einer "Privatisierung des Dollars"?
Suche...
Cannaisseur Group Aktie [Valor: 139118284 / ISIN: US1379311012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
21.03.2025 14:37:04

EQS-News: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. Announces Amendment to Increase Authorized Share Capital to 500,000,000 Shares

Cannaisseur Group
0.29 USD -4.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. Announces Amendment to Increase Authorized Share Capital to 500,000,000 Shares

21.03.2025 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATLANTA, GA - March 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) ("TCG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved and successfully filed an Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware. This amendment increases the Company’s authorized share capital from 100,000,000 to 500,000,000 shares of common stock, each having a par value of $0.0001 per share.

This strategic move is designed to provide enhanced financial flexibility to support future capital raising opportunities.

“The approval and official filing of this amendment mark a significant milestone for our Company,” said Floretta Gogo, Chief Executive Officer of The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. “By increasing our authorized share capital to 500,000,000 shares, we are better positioned to pursue strategic transactions, fund expansion, while continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders. We truly believe this increase in authorized shares will strengthen the Company’s capital structure and ensure that The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. remains agile in responding to market opportunities and strategic growth initiatives. With the flexibility to support larger transactions, we are actively evaluating strategic opportunities that could significantly enhance our market position.”

The Certificate of Amendment, which modifies Article “FOURTH” of the Certificate of Incorporation, was duly adopted by the Company’s Board of Directors and approved by the stockholders in accordance with the Delaware General Corporation Law. The amendment was officially filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware on March 13, 2025.

About The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.

The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) is an industry leader in wellness innovation, dedicated to developing science-backed functional products. The Company's diverse portfolio includes functional beverages, nutraceuticals, and sustainable consumer goods. Committed to promoting healthier lifestyles through innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, TCG blends cutting-edge science with eco-conscious values to meet the growing consumer demand for wellness-driven solutions.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, OTCQB(R) Venture Market, and OTC Pink(R) Open Market, providing a transparent trading environment for over 10,000 U.S. and international securities. The OTC Pink Market serves as an accessible platform for early-stage growth companies, enabling them to build shareholder value and transition to higher-tier markets as they expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future financial performance, shareholder value, market expansion, and strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Jordan Balencic, Investor Relations
Email: jordan@thecannaisseurgroup.com
Website: thecannaisseurgroup.com 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.

21.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US1379311012
EQS News ID: 2104550

 
End of News EQS News Service

2104550  21.03.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Cannaisseur Group Inc Registered shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:15 SMI gegen den Trend fester
09:13 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen und Quartalszahlen belasten
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Von Rekord zu Rekord
20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’616.80 19.51 UBSP6U
Short 13’883.30 13.91 3OUBSU
Short 14’403.49 8.89 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’044.66 21.03.2025 14:35:27
Long 12’520.00 20.00
Long 12’264.98 13.98 B04S7U
Long 11’740.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO setzt auf starke KI-Nachfrage - Quantencomputing wird ausgebaut
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Auch Parlament will Kapazität von Rheinmetall-JV Nitrochemie erweitern
SNB senkt Leitzins erneut - Wirtschaftsaussichten unsicherer
Tesla-Aktie: Preisverfall bei gebrauchten Teslas
Experte erkärt: Diese Faktoren sorgen für weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial beim Goldpreis
UBS-Aktie gibt ab: Wegzug ins Ausland wird wohl erwogen
Grosser Verfallstag: SMI und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street startet niedriger -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Nikola wohl endgültig vor dem Aus: Auf Insolvenzantrag folgt erneuter Truck-Rückruf
Allianz-Aktie tiefer: Aktienrückkauf beginnt am Freitag
Swissquote-Aktie stürzt dennoch ab: Swissquote setzt sich nach Rekordjahr ambitionierte Wachstumsziele

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/12: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/12. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/12: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/12. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}