EQS-News: Tenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has completed the acquisition of KmB Technologie GmbH from EMAG Industrial GmbH and Scherer Holding GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Tenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has completed the acquisition of KmB Technologie GmbH from EMAG Industrial GmbH and Scherer Holding GmbH



09.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Tenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has completed the acquisition of KmB Technologie GmbH from EMAG Industrial GmbH and Scherer Holding GmbH

Add-on acquisition for FerrAl United Group to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment

Revenues of around EUR 50 million in 2023

Manufacturer of high-quality components for the automotive and mechanical engineering sector

First deal of the Vienna office in 2024

Munich, July 9, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has completed the acquisition of KmB Technologie GmbH from EMAG Industrial GmbH and Scherer Holding GmbH. The transaction will further strengthen the FerrAl United Group, a multinational supplier of metal-based components and systems with around 30 locations and 5,000 employees worldwide.

KmB Technologie, based in Zerbst, Germany, is a manufacturer of high-quality components, including high-precision turned and milled parts that are used in steering systems, transmissions and chassis of various automotive manufacturers. With around 250 employees, the company generated revenues of around EUR 50 million in 2023. KmB Technologie develops and produces in small and large series along the entire value chain, focusing on cutting as well as non-cutting machining technologies that enable the production of high-end solutions for a strong customer base, including renowned OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

With its wide range of manufacturing processes and modular production systems for the automotive industry and aluminium processing, KmB Technologie is an ideal addition to the companies in the FerrAl United Group. Synergies are expected in the areas of suppliers, customers and production processes.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "With KmB Technologie, an established automotive supplier in Germany, we are strengthening the FerrAl United Group as a multinational supplier to the automotive industry. I am convinced that by leveraging production and distribution synergies within the group, we can further consolidate the market and realize the growth potential of the individual companies."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

