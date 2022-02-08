SMI 12’156 -0.3%  SPI 15’345 -0.5%  Dow 35’420 0.9%  DAX 15’242 0.2%  Euro 1.0558 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’129 0.2%  Gold 1’828 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’754 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 91.0 -2.1% 
08.02.2022 19:06:48

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Telekom Austria
7.92 CHF 13.15%


EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Telekom Austria AG: Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

08.02.2022 / 19:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the fourth quarter, ending December 31, 2021.

The documents with Q4 results are available here:

https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english

Further information can be found here:
https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations
 

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420
Email: susanne.reindl@a1.group


08.02.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: investor.relations@a1.group
Internet: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1275904

 
End of News EQS News Service

1275904  08.02.2022 

