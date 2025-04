EQS-News: Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces its results for Q1 2025.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces its results for Q1 2025.



29.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

For more information, visit the website: 3.7% total revenue growth, both service and equipment revenues up

Service revenues increased in all markets except Austria

EBITDA grows by 5.2%, and by 8.1% excluding restructuring EUR 15 mn higher restructuring charges in Q1 2025 versus last year

Core OPEX excluding restructuring declined by 1.6%

Solid free cash flow generation of EUR 153 mn in Q1 2025

Mobile subscriber growth of 8.4% y-o-y, RGU increase of 1.8% y-o-y Fixed broadband and TV RGUs grew by 2.6% and 7.5% respectively

Competence delivery center for B2B digital services launched

Outlook 2025: Total revenue growth of 2-3% unchanged, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn (before: around EUR 850 mn)

