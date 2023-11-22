Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.11.2023 09:00:07

EQS-News: technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA

22.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA

  • Major order for series production of energy-efficient cooling systems for high-performance servers
  • Intensifying long-term collaboration with renowned technology partner
  • Liquid-cooling solution provided by technotrans enables sustainable green IT

Sassenberg, November 22, 2023 – Designed and developed specifically to meet the demands of high-end data centres, technotrans will start supplying cooling systems for high-performance servers to the USA at the beginning of 2024. The client and technology partner is an established major customer, a provider of data centre equipment. The order, with a volume in the single-digit million euro range, not only marks technotrans' entry into a fast-growing market, but also the start of a long-term co-operation with the prospect of increasing order volumes. The solution provided by technotrans is based on a direct liquid-cooling system (direct-to-chip cooling), which is particularly energy-efficient and works to effectively reduce the CO2 footprint of data centres.

There is a strong technology pull in the IT sector: the growing use of digital applications such as streaming, artificial intelligence and cloud services requires ever-increasing computing capacities, which is why the landscape for data centres is rapidly evolving. "With our cooling solutions, we provide a key technology that makes these leaps in performance possible in the first place. Thanks to our particularly energy-efficient cooling systems, we also support server park operators on their path to green IT - and this order is just the beginning, " says Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management.

High-performance servers require a customised and efficient liquid cooling system to ensure their long-term functionality. technotrans has developed a solution that meets these specific demands. Following initial prototypes, small-batch production and after passing validation tests, the solution provided by technotrans will be produced in series. The specialist for thermal management solutions has thus attained its first major order in this sector. With this product, the company is pursuing a clear strategy that is based on profitable growth resulting from series production and a broad application spectrum. “Our systems provide maximum flexibility to our customers: they are suitable for the use in newly built data centres as well as for retrofitting existing server parks. When more computing power and new hardware is required, the cooling requirements often increase - and technotrans has the ideal solution for this. Entering the rapidly growing market for the energy-efficient cooling of data centres represents a significant milestone in the company's strategic development. technotrans is thus tapping into important additional growth potential," emphasises Michael Finger.

The cooperation with the business partner thus focuses on continuous business development. The order volume in the single-digit millions is expected to double as early as the coming year and continue to increase thereafter. The aim is to gradually intensify the collaboration between technotrans and the provider of data centre equipment in order to take a leading position in the market.

 

For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com

 

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has five manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.2 million for the 2022 financial year.

 

Contact for journalists: Contact for publishers’ representatives:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Press and Public Relations
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
Tel.:  +49 (0)251 625561-131
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de
https://www.sputnik-agentur.de 		Frank Dernesch
Investor relations
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48336 Sassenberg
Tel.:  +49 (0)2583 301-1868
investor-relations@technotrans.de
https://www.technotrans.com

22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1778753

 
End of News EQS News Service

1778753  22.11.2023 CET/CEST

