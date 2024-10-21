Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’274 -0.4%  SPI 16’325 -0.4%  Dow 43’058 -0.5%  DAX 19’513 -0.7%  Euro 0.9372 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’953 -0.7%  Gold 2’725 0.1%  Bitcoin 58’053 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8648 0.0%  Öl 73.9 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Relief Therapeutics125112599Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Darum notiert der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas schwächer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Gewinne
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels schwächer
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Montagshandels im Aufwind
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
technotrans Aktie [Valor: 4630018 / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.10.2024 16:45:12

EQS-News: technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders

technotrans
19.02 CHF -31.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders

21.10.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comprehensive Thermal Management System Solutions

technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders

  • Close collaboration in sales, including marketing of partner products and customer referrals
  • Optimal technology complement for tailor-made thermal management systems in plastics processing
  • Strengthening of both partners' market presence with a focus on core competencies

Meinerzhagen / Hartha, 21 October 2024 – technotrans and enesty are combining their expertise in tailor-made thermal management systems for the plastics processing industry. The partnership includes mutual integration and marketing of each other's products: technotrans will now rely on the water distribution systems of German market leader enesty GmbH, while enesty will incorporate technotrans' temperature control units and cooling systems into its orcinus brand. This collaboration will involve close networking between the global sales teams of both companies. Customers will benefit from integrated complete solutions that optimise processes, reduce cycle times, and ensure high energy efficiency. At the same time, technotrans and enesty are strengthening their market presence and creating a clear competitive advantage in the growing market for application-specific system solutions.

 “With this partnership, the two best products on the market come together to create a win-win situation for all involved. technotrans and enesty complement each other perfectly in terms of technology, enabling us to offer customers unique, tailored solutions for their applications,” says Nicolai Küls, Head of the Plastics Division & Managing Director of technotrans solutions GmbH in Meinerzhagen. Jonathan Franke, Commercial Managing Director of enesty GmbH, highlights the sales benefits: “We benefit enormously from technotrans' international presence and its extensive sales network. Especially in countries where we are not yet represented, this partnership opens up great opportunities for us.”

As part of the collaboration, technotrans will in future rely on enesty's water distribution systems, marketed under the orcinus brand, and promote them alongside its own products. In return, enesty will integrate technotrans' compact temperature control units and innovative cooling systems into its orcinus system – a cutting-edge complete temperature control solution, specially designed for injection moulding. The optimal coordination of thermal management and water flow control offers users numerous advantages in terms of productivity and energy efficiency. Within the system, it improves cooling efficiency and heat exchange during the injection moulding process, significantly reducing cooling and cycle times, and thereby lowering CO₂ emissions per produced component. This mutual technological complement allows both partners to focus more strongly on their core competencies.

Tailor-made complete solutions from a single source
The strategic partnership is based on long-term collaboration without a fixed end date. In the future, customers will be able to access comprehensive thermal management systems through contacts at both technotrans and enesty, receiving everything from a single source. Initial joint projects have already been successfully completed, with many more to follow. Both companies also plan to make joint appearances at international trade fairs to present their synergies and product portfolios to a wider audience.

“technotrans and enesty are united by deep technical expertise and years of application experience. This results in unbeatable complete solutions that combine process optimisation, energy efficiency, and operational reliability,” says Küls.

Further information at: www.technotrans.com

                                        www.enesty.org

 About enesty GmbH:

enesty GmbH, based in Hartha, Germany, develops solutions in the areas of injection moulding tools, temperature control systems and additive manufacturing. The company offers customised technologies such as conformal cooling to improve efficiency and quality in plastics processing. System solutions from enesty aim to improve efficiency, quality and sustainability in plastics processing. In addition, the company supports its customers with innovative products for process optimisation. enesty operates internationally and relies on strong partnerships for further market development.

 About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.

 

Contact for journalists:                               Investor Relations:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Press and public relations
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de
www.sputnik-agentur.de		 Frank Dernesch
Investor Relations
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Straße 17
48336 Sassenberg
+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68
investor-relations@technotrans.de
www.technotrans.de

 


21.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2012777

 
End of News EQS News Service

2012777  21.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012777&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu technotrans SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten