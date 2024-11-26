EQS-News: TAG receives special prize at the Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award 2024, commitment to strong neighbourhoods honoured

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.11.2024 07:00:07

TAG receives special prize at the Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award 2024, commitment to strong neighbourhoods honoured

TAG Immobilien
15.31 CHF -3.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): ESG
TAG receives special prize at the Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award 2024, commitment to strong neighbourhoods honoured

26.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

TAG receives special prize at the Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award 2024, commitment to strong neighbourhoods honoured

Hamburg, 26. November 2024

The Institute for Corporate Governance in the German Real Estate Industry e.V., Berlin (ICG) has presented the Real Estate Social Impact Investing Award for the third time, honouring TAG for its neighbourhood management ‘Sustainable Neighbourhood. For everyone.’, to recognise the commitment and strong sense of community in many of TAG's residential neighbourhoods in different locations.

The ICG is the standard-setting organisation for value-oriented and sustainable corporate management in the German real estate industry and plays an important role in the areas of corporate governance and sustainability. The project ‘Sustainable Neighbourhood. For everyone' at the Merseburg site was awarded the special prize from among 40 projects submitted. This project is exemplary of the community engagement and support that is practised in many TAG residential neighbourhoods, for example in Brandenburg/ Havel, Chemnitz, Döbeln, Eisenach, Erfurt, Gera, Salzgitter, Sangerhausen and Schwerin.

‘We are proud that our commitment to strong neighbourhoods is being recognised,’ says Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG. ’A fundamental principle of our business activities is the sustainable development of our neighbourhoods, from an economic, social and ecological point of view. Our goal is to create places where people feel comfortable and are there for each other.’

The award honours innovative projects with a social impact in the real estate industry. TAG's goal is to offer affordable housing through sustainable neighbourhood work and to improve the quality of life in residential neighbourhoods by promoting neighbourly interaction. In doing so, elderly people should also continue to participate in social life, feel comfortable and safe, and be able to live independently in their own home well into old age. Young families, children and young people should have the opportunity to integrate into society and access education and a wide range of leisure activities, regardless of their income. This should be made possible in a sustainable and environmentally friendly environment that remains open, welcoming, affordable and socially responsible for tenants. This diversity promotes interaction between tenants and creates space for people to meet.

‘In our residential areas, we experience the importance of good relations with one another every day,’ explains Claudia Becker, TAG's site manager for Merseburg. ’From young to old, everyone benefits from a vibrant neighbourhood. We are delighted that our commitment is being recognised in this way. The award encourages us to continue shaping our neighbourhood together.’

 

Press contact

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

ir@tag-ag.com

 

Press material including photos available after the award ceremony at:
https://tag-wohnen.de/presse


26.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 380 32 0
Fax: 040 380 32 388
E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008303504
WKN: 830350
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2037881

 
End of News EQS News Service

2037881  26.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037881&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

