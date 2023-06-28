|
28.06.2023 07:30:09
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB invests in innovative Healthcare Centre in Florence
|
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
SYNLAB invests in innovative Healthcare Centre in Florence, strengthening its position as leading diagnostic services provider in Italy
SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), Europes leading provider of medical diagnostic services and specialty testing, is investing 8 million to build a new medical care centre within Florences Manifattura Tabacchi, an urban hub for science, businesses, and culture. The new, approximately 4000m2 medical care centre will feature state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and has the capacity to serve up to 200,000 patients annually. Yesterday, SYNLAB together with several representatives from politics and business laid the cornerstone for the new centre in Florence.
Integrating our medical services into the patient journey is a priority. With the new medical care centre, we foster and promote access to our expertise in specialty testing. At the same time, we utilise the professional and operational benefit of high-end diagnostic equipment. This way, we strategically expand our diagnostics and healthcare platform in Florence while creating a service portfolio that is key for future proof healthcare in Italy, emphasises SYNLAB Group CEO Mathieu Floreani.
Andrea Buratti, CEO of SYNLAB Italy, further explains: The new medical care centre will serve as a comprehensive health hub, providing regional access to a wide range of medical services. Amongst others, the centre offers blood collection, routine and specialty testing, as well as advanced diagnostic imaging, including high-field magnetic resonance imaging, CT scans, and mammography. What we are specifically proud of, the centre will feature the first women's health and prevention area of its kind in Tuscany.
SYNLABs new medical care centre will further emphasise easy accessibility and patient well-being. It will provide a safe and welcoming environment that meets ASHRAE standards and achieves LEED® Platinum certification for environmental sustainability. Furthermore, it promotes sustainable transportation options, including electrical vehicle charging points and proximity to public transport.
For more information:
About SYNLAB
***
Forward looking statements
This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction.
Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects, expected, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", estimated, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.
