Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'142 -0.7%  SPI 14'657 -0.7%  Dow 33'715 0.0%  DAX 15'813 -0.1%  Euro 0.9772 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'281 0.2%  Gold 1'923 0.1%  Bitcoin 27'036 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8959 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aktienmarkt-Rally: Wall-Street-Experte prognostiziert Expansion statt einer Rezession
MSCI World-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World Index
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Idorsia-Aktie: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch studie belegt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405BACHEM117649372Lonza1384101Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Sika41879292
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

SYNLAB Aktie [Valor: 111162909 / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2023 01:00:05

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB agrees to sell Swiss business to Sonic Healthcare

SYNLAB
7.84 CHF -28.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Disposal
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB agrees to sell Swiss business to Sonic Healthcare

27.06.2023 / 01:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, today announced the sale of SYNLAB SUISSE SA to Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL; ADR:SKHHY), having received the required approvals of antitrust authorities.

After a careful review of our activities in Switzerland and the developments in the diagnostics sector as a whole, SYNLAB Group decided to accept Sonic Healthcares offer for SYNLAB SUISSE SA and to sell all of our operations in Switzerland, said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of the SYNLAB Group. Efficient capital deployment is part of the SYNLAB strategy, Mathieu continued. Staying true to our strategy, we are applying an active portfolio management to optimise the SYNLAB network, aiming at a dense geographic footprint while benefitting from scale effects. This generates value for our stakeholders, Mathieu added.

Operations in Switzerland were expected to generate revenues of around 50 million in the second half year of 2023. The sale does not lead to a change in the Companys FY 2023 revenue guidance of around 2.7 billion. This transaction also has a positive impact on the adjusted EBITDA margin of SYNLAB within the given FY 2023 guidance of 16-18% and will reduce the adjusted net debt of the Group by around CHF 150 million (around 154 million).

With a national presence of laboratories in Switzerland, the combination of operations of SYNLAB SUISSE SA and Sonic Healthcare offers great potential to further improve the provision of diagnostic services to Swiss physicians in medical practice and hospitals. Mathieu Floreani: Our highly skilled SYNLAB colleagues across our 26 locations are at the heart of the business we have built in Switzerland. We are thankful for their contributions and dedication and we are confident they will succeed in their new setup.

With the closing of the transaction expected for 3 July 2023, SYNLAB is in an even better position to provide leading diagnostic services to patients and healthcare professionals while at the same time ensuring continued profitable growth and scale. As diagnostics are highly important for healthcare systems around the world, SYNLAB will continue providing early detection, prevention, and personalised medicine for future-proof healthcare.

 

For more information:

 

Media contact:
Steffi Susan Kim, FTI Consulting                 		 steffi.kim@fticonsulting.com
+49 (0) 171 5565 996
 
Investor contact:
Anna Niedl, SYNLAB		 anna.niedl@synlab.com
+49 160 9176 0464

 

About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in 35 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 28,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Groups worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~600 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 3.25 billion in 2022.
  • Ticker symbol: SYAB; ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com

 

 

Forward looking statements

This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction.

Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects, expected, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", estimated, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.

 


27.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1666017

 
End of News EQS News Service

1666017  27.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666017&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten