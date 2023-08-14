Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'082 -0.6%  SPI 14'624 -0.7%  Dow 35'281 0.3%  DAX 15'832 -1.0%  Euro 0.9591 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'321 -1.4%  Gold 1'913 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'789 0.5%  Dollar 0.8770 0.1%  Öl 85.9 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Eli Lilly and947556Novo Nordisk23159222Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278On113454047NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818EMS-CHEMIE1644035
Top News
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Darum gibt der Euro zum USD weiter nach - EUR/CHF pendelt weiter um 0,96er Marke
SAP-Aktie: SAP startet Rückkauf eigener Aktien
Bilfinger-Aktie: Gewinn erneut deutlich verbessert
TAG Immobilien-Aktie: TAG Immobilien verdient im ersten Quartal operativ weniger
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
SYNLAB Aktie [Valor: 111162909 / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2023 07:45:05

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB agrees to sell its veterinary diagnostics business to Mars

SYNLAB
7.84 CHF -28.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB agrees to sell its veterinary diagnostics business to Mars

14.08.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany

Press Release

 

Munich, 14 August 2023

SYNLAB agrees to sell its veterinary diagnostics business to Mars

SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, has agreed to sell its veterinary diagnostics business (SYNLAB VET) to Mars Incorporated (Mars). The transaction is still subject to customary conditions, including antitrust control approvals.

Divesting the SYNLAB VET business, which accounted for less than 1% of the total Group revenue in 2022, is consistent with our increased focus on core operations, said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group. We are convinced that SYNLAB VET will further thrive as part of the Mars organisation. Our highly talented SYNLAB VET colleagues in Belgium, Germany and Spain have made an important contribution to veterinary healthcare for many years. We are very grateful for this, and we have no doubt they will continue to succeed also in their new environment.

SYNLAB is following the outlined strategy to actively manage and optimise its portfolio of operations to improve the Groups performance and enable efficient use of capital as well as future-proof healthcare. The portfolio review is performed throughout all levels, including countries, activities, entities, contracts or customer groups. Further examples have been the sale of the veterinary business in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2022 or the recent sale of the Groups operations in Switzerland offset by ongoing M&A activities to increase the network density and resulting use of synergies.

With the sale of its veterinary business, SYNLAB will be in an even better position to provide customer centric medical excellence for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine.

 

Ends

 

For more information:

Media contact
David Rollik, FTI Consulting		 +49 (0) 30288744250
david.rollik@fticonsulting.com
Investor contact
Dr Anna Niedl, SYNLAB		 +49 (0) 160 9176 0464
ir@synlab.com

 

About SYNLAB

  • SYNLAB Group (FWB: SYAB; ISIN: DE000A2TSL71) is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.
  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.
  • SYNLAB operates in more than 30 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 28,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Groups worldwide success.
  • SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of 3.25 billion in 2022.
  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com

 

SYNLAB forward looking statements

This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction.

Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects, expected, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", estimated, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.


14.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1702227

 
End of News EQS News Service

1702227  14.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SYNLAB AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10.08.23 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.08.23 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.23 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.07.23 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.06.23 SYNLAB Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Meyer Burger Technology
11.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: Siemens enttäuscht
11.08.23 SMI-Anleger wieder kauffreudiger
11.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vor dem Ausbruch?
10.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.08.23 Überproportionale Partizipation mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
10.08.23 Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'529.09 19.98 3WSSMU
Short 11'801.30 13.36 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.43 8.94 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'081.63 11.08.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'609.98 18.64 VWSSMU
Long 10'400.69 13.86 5SSMIU
Long 9'956.17 8.94 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SYNLAB AG 7.84 -28.15% SYNLAB AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen
Analystin warnt vor überschwenglicher Euphorie am Aktienmarkt - sieht Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
Franken-Stärke auf dem Prüfstand: Wie steht es um den "sicheren Hafen"?
Ray Dalio: Darum wird die US-Wirtschaft nicht stärker durch die Zinserhöhungen belastet
UBS-Aktie: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
JPMorgan-Analyst erwartet Rezession in den USA - pessimistisch für Aktien
Bitcoin auf Ethereum (BTC20) steigt am 2. Listungstag 600 %
Elon Musk mit pessimistischer Einschätzung: In zwei Jahren wird der Strom knapp
EMS-Chemie-Aktie: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit