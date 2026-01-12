EQS-News: Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program



12.01.2026 / 20:31 CET/CEST

Press release

Holzminden, 12 January 2026

Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program Supervisory Board authorizes repurchase of shares up to EUR 400 million

The program will be active between 1 February and 31 October, 2026

In light of strong free cash flow and expected proceeds from portfolio actions, the Executive and Supervisory Boards have resolved to authorize a share buyback program of up to EUR 400 million. The program will be active between 1 February and 31 October, 2026. The objective of the share buy-back program is to redeem shares with a corresponding reduction of the registered share capital.

Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, commented: “Today’s announcement to initiate our first-ever share buyback is a decisive step to unlock shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our future as we execute the ONE Symrise Strategy enabled by our ONE SYM Transformation. With a robust balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and increasing financial flexibility from our proactive portfolio measures, we are in an excellent position to invest in our strategic priorities and return excess capital to our shareholders.

At today’s valuation, Symrise shares represent a highly attractive, low-risk reinvestment opportunity for the Company. This buyback is expected to be supportive of our long-term leverage ambitions.

Our business fundamentals remain strong, our portfolio is resilient, and our talented team is empowered to outperform markets. We are confident in our ability to generate sustainable, high-quality earnings and create meaningful long-term value for all stakeholders. This program reflects our conviction in Symrise and reinforces our commitment to disciplined, value-accretive capital deployment.”

Along with Symrise’s progressive dividend policy, the newly initiated buy-back program serves as an additional shareholder return tool and further strengthens its capital allocation. Organic investment in high-growth areas, strategic acquisitions, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, continue to represent the Company’s capital deployment priorities.

Symrise’s financial strength is underscored by its investment grade ratings from S&P Global (BBB+) and Moody’s (Baa1), both with “Stable” outlooks, validating the Company’s solid financial foundation and prudent capital management.

The share buy-back will be carried out via a stock exchange and by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or end the share buy-back program. The Company currently does not hold own shares.

Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program.

About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances and flavors, cosmetic basic and active ingredients as well as functional ingredients. Our customers include perfume, cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €5.0 billion in the 2024 financial year, we are one of the world's leading providers. The Group, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, has more than 100 branches in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, the USA and Latin America. Together with our customers, Symrise develops new ideas and marketable concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...