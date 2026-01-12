Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’536 0.1%  DAX 25’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9302 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’616 2.4%  Bitcoin 73’131 0.5%  Dollar 0.7972 -0.4%  Öl 64.0 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Montagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Paramount-Aktie höher: Klage in Übernahmeschlacht um Warner-Konzern eingereicht
Aktien von Alibaba, Meituan und JD.com steigen: China geht gegen exzessiven Preiswettbewerb vor
Amazon-Aktie nach schwachem Börsenjahr: Chancen auf Trendwende?
Abivax-Aktie nach Übernahmegerüchten durch Eli Lilly beflügelt
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Symrise Aktie 2810536 / DE000SYM9999

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.01.2026 20:31:03

EQS-News: Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program

Symrise
65.62 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program

12.01.2026 / 20:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Holzminden, 12 January 2026

Symrise AG Announces Inaugural Share Buy-back Program
  • Supervisory Board authorizes repurchase of shares up to EUR 400 million 
  • The program will be active between 1 February and 31 October, 2026

In light of strong free cash flow and expected proceeds from portfolio actions, the Executive and Supervisory Boards have resolved to authorize a share buyback program of up to EUR 400 million. The program will be active between 1 February and 31 October, 2026. The objective of the share buy-back program is to redeem shares with a corresponding reduction of the registered share capital.

Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, commented: “Today’s announcement to initiate our first-ever share buyback is a decisive step to unlock shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our future as we execute the ONE Symrise Strategy enabled by our ONE SYM Transformation. With a robust balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and increasing financial flexibility from our proactive portfolio measures, we are in an excellent position to invest in our strategic priorities and return excess capital to our shareholders.

At today’s valuation, Symrise shares represent a highly attractive, low-risk reinvestment opportunity for the Company. This buyback is expected to be supportive of our long-term leverage ambitions.

Our business fundamentals remain strong, our portfolio is resilient, and our talented team is empowered to outperform markets. We are confident in our ability to generate sustainable, high-quality earnings and create meaningful long-term value for all stakeholders. This program reflects our conviction in Symrise and reinforces our commitment to disciplined, value-accretive capital deployment.”

Along with Symrise’s progressive dividend policy, the newly initiated buy-back program serves as an additional shareholder return tool and further strengthens its capital allocation. Organic investment in high-growth areas, strategic acquisitions, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, continue to represent the Company’s capital deployment priorities.

Symrise’s financial strength is underscored by its investment grade ratings from S&P Global (BBB+) and Moody’s (Baa1), both with “Stable” outlooks, validating the Company’s solid financial foundation and prudent capital management.

The share buy-back will be carried out via a stock exchange and by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or end the share buy-back program. The Company currently does not hold own shares.

Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program.

 

   
 
Media Contact:
 
Bernhard Kott		  
Investor Contact:
 
Rene Weinberg		    
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721 Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879    
Email: bernhard.kott@symrise.com Email: rene.weinberg@symrise.com    
       
Social Media:      
twitter.com/symriseag linkedin.com/company/symrise    
youtube.com/agsymrise xing.com/companies/symrise    
instagram.com/symriseag instagram.com/finefragrancestories_bySymrise    
instagram.com/symrise.ci Blog: https://alwaysinspiringmore.com    
       

 

About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances and flavors, cosmetic basic and active ingredients as well as functional ingredients. Our customers include perfume, cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €5.0 billion in the 2024 financial year, we are one of the world's leading providers. The Group, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, has more than 100 branches in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, the USA and Latin America. Together with our customers, Symrise develops new ideas and marketable concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...

www.symrise.com
 		  

 

 


12.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstrasse 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258814

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258814  12.01.2026 CET/CEST