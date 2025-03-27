EQS-News: swissnet Group Strengthens Market Position Through Partnership with Deutsche Telekom

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Strengthens Market Position Through Partnership with Deutsche Telekom



27.03.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group Strengthens Market Position Through Partnership with Deutsche Telekom

Berg, Switzerland – 27 March 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, has entered into a partnership with Deutsche Telekom AG in the areas of digital infrastructure, connectivity, and networking. With this partnership, swissnet Group strengthens its strong market position as a leading provider of digital infrastructure and strategically expands its service and product offerings through innovative technologies.

The collaboration between swissnet Group and Deutsche Telekom provides swissnet with access to an expanded network of resources and technological expertise, enabling the company to offer innovative solutions more quickly and securely. The partnership includes specific agreements in the fields of Managed Services and SD-WAN.

An initial project within this partnership involves the Europe-wide rollout of state-of-the-art network infrastructure for a major client in the retail sector. Implementation is already underway.

swissnet customers benefit from this partnership through improved services such as faster internet connections, enhanced data security, and access to the latest technologies to optimize their business operations. Additionally, this strategic alliance enables swissnet to enter new markets, particularly in industries that demand high standards for network security and data integrity.

Boris Tölzl, Co-CEO Infrastructure of swissnet Group, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Deutsche Telekom is an important strategic step in strengthening our leadership in the ICT sector and further expanding our range of services. Together, we will develop innovative solutions that meet the high demands of our customers in an ever-evolving market."

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.