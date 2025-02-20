Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Beaconsmind Aktie [Valor: 45112358 / ISIN: CH0451123589]
20.02.2025 14:51:47

EQS-News: swissnet Group expects significant acceleration in organic revenue growth in 2025 with 75% recurring revenues and strengthens IR activity

Beaconsmind
7.10 EUR -0.70%
EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group expects significant acceleration in organic revenue growth in 2025 with 75% recurring revenues and strengthens IR activity

20.02.2025 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group expects significant acceleration in organic revenue growth in 2025 with 75% recurring revenues and strengthens IR activity

  • Organic revenue growth of 40% expected for 2025
  • Recurring revenues now account for 75% of total revenues
  • Nuways maintains Buy recommendation for swissnet stock and sets a price target of EUR 20

Berg, Schweiz – 20. February 2025 swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D GY) anticipates a very strong business performance in 2025, driven by a solid operational development and numerous new customer wins in recent months. swissnet Group expects a CAGR organic revenue growth of over 20% per year on a pro forma basis between FY22-25E and projects approximately 40% organic revenue growth for 2025. The company has also provided FY2025 outlook on the three different segments with 33% of total group revenues and 25% organic growth for the infrastructure, 54% of total revenues and 27% organic growth for its Software/Saas segment and 13% of group revenues coming from the newly established MENA segment.

swissnet AG is successfully leveraging group synergies and upselling projects with existing customers at a high pace. Another growth driver is the newly established swissnet MENA business unit in Dubai. The swissnet business model is characterized by a high proportion of recurring revenues, which now account for 75% of total revenue. In the MENA region and infrastructure sales, the share of recurring revenues is already around 50%. This development is being driven by a strong maintenance business in the infrastructure sector and the AI-based SaaS hospitality suite in the MENA region.

Furthermore, swissnet Group is strengthening its investor relations (IR) activities with a new corporate appearance and an updated investor presentation. The company will also participate in the Munich Capital Market Conference on April 2-3, 2025, and the Equity Forum Spring Conference in Frankfurt am Main from May 12-14, 2025.

The research firm Nuways has published a new report on swissnet AG, maintaining its price target of EUR 20.00 and the “Buy” rating. Nuways highlights swissnet Group’s strong organic growth, which is supported by the high scalability of its SaaS-driven business model, ongoing efficiency improvements, and synergies following its merger with Beaconsmind AG. Additionally, Nuways emphasizes that the company’s high share of recurring revenues ensures strong visibility for future earnings and cash flow, while its SaaS business benefits from high scalability and low incremental costs.

A new version of the investor presentation for swissnet Group, along with research reports and the latest financial calendar, is available at https://swissnet.ch/investor-relations/.

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 

 


20.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart; Paris
EQS News ID: 2089299

 
End of News EQS News Service

2089299  20.02.2025 CET/CEST

