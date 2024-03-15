Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SÜSS MicroTec Aktie [Valor: 13673056 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235]
15.03.2024 10:29:07

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the TecDax

SÜSS MicroTec
25.03 CHF 0.14%
EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SUSS MicroTec joins the TecDax

15.03.2024 / 10:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, March 15, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, will be listed in the TecDax with effect from Monday (March 18, 2024). This decision was announced by Deutsche Börse via its index provider Qontigo. SUSS MicroTec is thus once again one of the 30 largest German technology companies based on free float market capitalization. The company had previously been removed from the TecDax in 2016.

"We are very pleased that the capital markets have recognized our positive business development in recent quarters and that we are supporting the world's most important technological megatrends," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec. "Currently, the main driver of our order intake is the enormous capacity expansion in semiconductors for AI applications. However, our solutions are also used in e-mobility, data centers, cloud computing and other applications.”


Media contact:
Sven Köpsel
Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Marketing
E-Mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Tel.: +49 89 32007151

 

About SUSS MicroTec
SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com.
 

Legal Disclaimer
All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.

 


15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1860003

 
End of News EQS News Service

1860003  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

