EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the TecDax

Garching, March 15, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, will be listed in the TecDax with effect from Monday (March 18, 2024). This decision was announced by Deutsche Börse via its index provider Qontigo. SUSS MicroTec is thus once again one of the 30 largest German technology companies based on free float market capitalization. The company had previously been removed from the TecDax in 2016.

"We are very pleased that the capital markets have recognized our positive business development in recent quarters and that we are supporting the world's most important technological megatrends," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec. "Currently, the main driver of our order intake is the enormous capacity expansion in semiconductors for AI applications. However, our solutions are also used in e-mobility, data centers, cloud computing and other applications.”



Media contact:

Sven Köpsel

Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Marketing

E-Mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com

Tel.: +49 89 32007151

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com .



Legal Disclaimer

All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.