|
15.03.2024 10:29:07
EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the TecDax
|
EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Garching, March 15, 2024 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, will be listed in the TecDax with effect from Monday (March 18, 2024). This decision was announced by Deutsche Börse via its index provider Qontigo. SUSS MicroTec is thus once again one of the 30 largest German technology companies based on free float market capitalization. The company had previously been removed from the TecDax in 2016.
"We are very pleased that the capital markets have recognized our positive business development in recent quarters and that we are supporting the world's most important technological megatrends," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS MicroTec. "Currently, the main driver of our order intake is the enormous capacity expansion in semiconductors for AI applications. However, our solutions are also used in e-mobility, data centers, cloud computing and other applications.”
About SUSS MicroTec
Legal Disclaimer
15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1860003
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1860003 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec SE
|
10:29
|EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec rückt in den TecDax auf (EQS Group)
|
10:29
|EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec joins the TecDax (EQS Group)
|
13.03.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
13.03.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
12.03.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
11.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)