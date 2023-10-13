EQS-News: SUSE S.A. announces an Extraordinary General Meeting

EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SUSE S.A. announces an Extraordinary General Meeting SUSE S.A. (the "Company") will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday 13 November 2023 at 12:00 CET. Full details of the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions and details on how to participate, are set out below. Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Nordex SE / Siemens Energy AG. 128211290 56.00 % 18.00 % AMS AG 128211291 49.00 % 16.00 % Intel / Microsoft 128211292 49.00 % 11.00 % All relevant information in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting can also be found on the Company's website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section. -- SUSE S.A. Société Anonyme 11-13, Boulevard de la Foire, L- 1528 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B225816 CONVENING NOTICE The shareholders of SUSE S.A. (the Company) are invited to participate in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the Meeting) to be held on 13 November 2023 at 12:00 CET at the office of Elvinger Hoss located at, 5, Place Winston Churchill, 1340 Ville-Haute Luxembourg, (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg) to deliberate on the agenda set out below. AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING: Approval of the merger, whereby the Company, as absorbed company (the Absorbed Company), shall merge into Marcel New Lux IV S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 51A, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B279240, as absorbing company (the Absorbing Company and, together with the Absorbed Company, the Merging Companies), by way of a merger by absorption and without liquidation of the Absorbed Company (the Merger), as contemplated by the common draft terms of merger of the Merging Companies dated 10 October 2023 (the Merger Proposal) as made available, together with applicable documents, at the registered offices of the Merging Companies Draft proposed resolution ( first resolution ) The Meeting, after having reviewed the Merger Proposal, decides to approve the Merger whereby the Company shall merge into the Absorbing Company by way of merger by absorption where all the assets and liabilities of the Absorbed Company (as such assets and liabilities shall exist on the Effective Date) shall be passed to the Absorbing Company by operation of law under universal title of succession (transmission universelle de l’ensemble du patrimoine actif et passif) within the meaning of Article 1021-17 of the Law, as contemplated by the Merger Proposal, as deposited together with the applicable documents at the registered offices of the Merging Companies. Acknowledgement of the management reports issued respectively by the management board of the Company and by the board of directors of the Absorbing Company dated 10 October 2023 describing the legal and economic grounds for the Merger, any special valuation difficulties and the anticipated consequences for the respective activities of the Merging Companies (the Explanatory Memoranda) Draft proposed resolution ( second resolution ) The Meeting acknowledges the Explanatory Memoranda dated 10 October 2023 describing the legal and economic grounds for the Merger, any special valuation difficulties and the anticipated consequences for the respective activities of the Merging Companies. Acknowledgement of the independent expert report issued by KPMG on the Merger Proposal dated 10 October 2023 (the Expert Report) Draft proposed resolution ( third resolution ) The Meeting acknowledges the conclusion of the Expert Report dated 10 October 2023 issued by KPMG. Approval in particular that (i) in accordance with Article 1021-14 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended (the Law), the Merger shall take place and shall be effective against third parties from the date of the publication of the minutes of the general meetings of the Merging Companies which decides on the Merger, which publication may occur no earlier than one (1) month after the date of publication of the Merger Proposal and only after all verifications referred to in Article 1021-12 (2) of the Law have been made (the Effective Date), and that (ii) the Merger is carried through with accounting effect from 1 November 2023, from which date the operations of the Company shall be treated for accounting purposes as being carried out on behalf of the Absorbing Company Draft proposed resolution ( fourth resolution ) The Meeting decides that the Merger and all other matters referred to in the foregoing resolutions shall be effective between the Merging Companies as from the approval of the Merger Proposal and of the Merger by the Meeting and the extraordinary general meeting of the Absorbing Company while vis-à-vis third parties it will become effective upon publication of the notarial deeds of the Merging Companies in the RESA. The Meeting further acknowledges and decides that, from an accounting and tax standpoint, the operations of the Absorbed Company shall be considered as accomplished for the account of the Absorbing Company as from 1st November 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- I – AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION A copy of all documents required by law and relating to the items of the agenda of the Meeting is available on the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section and at the Company’s registered office in Luxembourg as from the date of publication of this convening notice. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the Meeting upon request to the Company by e-mail to AS_AGM@BIL.COM or by mail to the following address: SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn: Agency Services Team 69, route d’Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ----------------------------------------------------------------------- II - QUORUM AND MAJORITY The Meeting will validly deliberate on the resolutions on the agenda of the Meeting if a quorum of at least one half (1/2) of the share capital is represented. If the said quorum is not reached in the first convened meeting, a second meeting may be convened, and will deliberate regardless of the proportion of the share capital represented. At both meetings, the resolutions on the agenda of the Meeting will be adopted by a majority of at least two thirds (2/3) of the votes validly cast. Cast votes shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or invalid vote. Each share carries one voting right. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- III - PARTICIPATION IN THE MEETING Record date The right to participate in the Meeting and exercise voting rights is determined on the basis of share ownership on the fourteenth (14th) day at midnight (24:00) (CET) before the date of the Meeting (the Record Date). The Record Date is 30 October 2023 at 24:00 CET (midnight). All shareholders holding shares on the Record Date have the right to participate in the Meeting regardless of the number of shares held. Registration procedure and evidence of share ownership In order to participate in the Meeting and vote in respect of the shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date, the shareholder must indicate his/her/its intention to participate by submitting either a written declaration made using a registration form or a declaration made in any other electronic form of his/her/its intention to participate at the Meeting no later than by the Record Date. This confirmation of participation at the Meeting must be sent to Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. (referred to as the Centralizing Agent) at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means, for example a banking communication system such as SWIFT, to be received by 30 October 2023 at 24:00 CET (midnight). Registration forms, which may be used for this purpose, are available on the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section. Similarly, any confirmation of participation in another form and in particular electronically, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, shall also reach the Centralizing Agent by 30 October 2023 at 24:00 CET (midnight). Shareholders who wish to participate in the Meeting need to arrange with their respective financial intermediary (brokerage house or custodian bank) holding the shares on their accounts to obtain a certificate evidencing the identity of the shareholder and the number of shares held by such shareholder on the Record Date (the Certificate) or confirm such holding in any other form and in particular electronically, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, to the Centralizing Agent. The duly completed and signed Certificate needs to be sent by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means to the Centralizing Agent at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by 8 November at 18:00 CET. Similarly, any confirmation in another form and in particular electronically shall also reach the Centralizing Agent by 8 November 2023 at 18:00 CET. A template form of Certificate, which may be used by shareholders to confirm their shareholding, is available on the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section. The procedure described above (for registration and confirmation of holding) applies irrespective of whether the shareholder attends the Meeting in person, appoints a proxy, or votes by correspondence. If a shareholder provides registration and confirmation of holding via electronic means, for example a banking communication system such as SWIFT, and this has been validly communicated to the Centralizing Agent in accordance with the instructions above, the shareholder does not need to also send a registration form or a Certificate to the Centralizing Agent. Participation in the Meeting and vote Shareholders having registered for the Meeting in accordance with the above may participate in the Meeting and vote in respect of the shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date as follows: By attending the Meeting in person: shareholders attending the Meeting in person will be able to cast their votes during the Meeting. You must bring with you on the date of the Meeting a valid identity card or passport as well as your Certificate. The representatives of any shareholder which is a legal entity must bring with them on the date of the Meeting a valid identity card or passport, the Certificate and evidence of their authority to represent such legal entity. Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting in person shall send a written declaration to the Centralizing Agent of their intention to participate in the Meeting in person at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic banking communication system such as SWIFT, by 30 October at 24:00 (midnight) CET at the latest. For the avoidance of doubt, failure by shareholders to confirm their participation in person to the Meeting by 30October at 24:00 (midnight) CET shall not prevent such shareholders from participating in person in the Meeting. By appointing the Centralizing Agent as a proxyholder to execute voting rights according to specific instructions: a completed and signed proxy form must be sent by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, to the Centralizing Agent at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by 8 November at 18:00 CET. The proxy form can be downloaded from the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section or obtained from the Centralizing Agent upon request. Only signed proxy forms will be taken into account (including for the avoidance of doubt, proxy forms signed pursuant to a valid, legal and binding power of attorney and/or signed electronically). Alternatively, proxies can be issued by the shareholders in another form and in particular electronically through an electronic banking communication system such as SWIFT. Such proxies must reach the Centralizing Agent no later than by 8 November at 18:00 CET. In the event that proxies have been issued by the shareholder electronically, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, and have validly been communicated to the Centralizing Agent the shareholder will not need to send a signed proxy form to the Centralizing Agent. The Centralizing Agent may represent more than one shareholder. By appointing a person of his/her/its choice other than the Centralizing Agent as a proxyholder to execute voting rights: a completed and signed proxy form must be sent by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, to the Centralizing Agent at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by 8 November at 18:00 CET. The proxy form can be downloaded from the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section or obtained from the Centralizing Agent upon request. If, pursuant to a signed proxy form, shareholders appoint a person other than the Centralizing Agent as their proxyholder in accordance with this paragraph 3, please note that the voting instructions must be given in a voting form executed by the shareholder. The voting form can be downloaded from the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section or obtained from the Centralizing Agent upon request. Alternatively, proxies and voting instructions can be issued by the shareholders electronically through an electronic banking communication system such as SWIFT. Such proxies and voting instructions must reach the Centralizing Agent no later than by 8 November at 18:00 CET. In the event that proxies and voting instructions have been issued by the shareholder electronically through a banking communication system such as SWIFT and have validly been communicated to the Centralizing Agent, the shareholder will not need to send a signed proxy form and voting form, as the case may be, to the Centralizing Agent. Only signed proxy forms and voting forms, or those validly sent via an electronic banking communication system such as SWIFT will be taken into account (including for the avoidance of doubt, signed pursuant to a valid, legal and binding power of attorney and/or signed electronically). One person may represent more than one shareholder. The persons appointed as proxy in accordance with this paragraph 3 must bring with them on the date of the Meeting a valid identity card or passport and the Certificate. In case the proxy is a legal entity, the representatives of such proxy must bring with them on the date of the Meeting a valid identity card or passport, the Certificate and evidence of their authority to represent such proxy. By voting by correspondence: a completed and signed voting form must be sent by mail, e-mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means, for example via a banking communication system such as SWIFT, to the Centralizing Agent at the address referred to below (see Section VI) by 8 November at 18:00 CET. The voting form can be downloaded from the Company’s website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section or obtained from the Centralizing Agent upon request. Alternatively, voting instructions can be issued by the shareholders electronically through a banking communication system such as SWIFT. Such voting instructions shall reach the Centralizing Agent by 8 November at 18:00 CET. In the event that voting instructions have been issued by the shareholder electronically through a banking communication system such as SWIFT and have been validly communicated to the Centralizing Agent, the shareholders will not need to send a signed voting form to the Centralizing Agent. Only signed voting forms or those validly sent via an electronic banking communication system such as SWIFT will be taken into account (including for the avoidance of doubt, signed pursuant to a valid, legal and binding power of attorney and/or signed electronically). Any attempted exercise of voting rights by means of voting by correspondence in connection with voting forms or voting instructions issued electronically received after 8 November at 18:00 CET will not be valid. The Company will record for each shareholder, who has returned the completed, dated and signed proxy form and/or voting form or has issued proxy and/or voting instructions electronically, the following information: the shareholder’s name or corporate name, address or registered office, number of shares held on the Record Date and a description of all the documents attesting the ownership of shares on the Record Date. Shareholders having submitted a proxy form and/or a voting form and registered in due time but who wish to revoke such proxy form and/or voting form may do so by timely providing a later dated proxy form and/or voting form or by cancelling the proxy form and/or the voting form in writing to the Centralizing Agent of the Company at the address referred to below (see Section VI). Only the last proxy and/or voting form received by the Centralizing Agent before 8 November at 18:00 CET will be considered. Shareholders having issued proxies or voting instructions electronically through a banking communication system such as SWIFT, who wish to revoke such proxy and/or voting instructions, may do so by issuing later dated proxy and/or voting instructions or by cancelling the previous proxy and/or voting instructions by informing the Centralizing Agent at the address referred to below (see Section VI). Only the last proxy and/or voting instructions received by the Centralizing Agent before 8 November at 18:00 CET will be considered. Please note that only the shareholders owning shares of the Company on the Record Date and having announced their intention to participate in the Meeting as described here above will be entitled to participate in the Meeting. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- IV - ADDITION OF AGENDA ITEMS OR TABLING OF ALTERNATIVE RESOLUTIONS In accordance with the articles of association of the Company and the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in listed companies, as amended (the Luxembourg Shareholders’ Rights Law), one or more shareholders holding together at least five (5) percent of the issued share capital of the Company have the right to request that one or more additional items be put on the agenda of the Meeting and/or table draft resolutions regarding existing or new agenda items. Any such request must be received by the Company no later than the twenty-second (22nd) day preceding the date of the Meeting i.e. before 22 October 2023 at 24:00 (midnight) CET. The request must be made in writing to the Company by e-mail (to AS_AGM@BIL.COM), electronic means or by registered letter at the following address: SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn: Agency Services Team 69, route d’Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg The request must include either (a) the text of the new agenda item as well as a draft corresponding resolution, a background explanation or (b) an alternative resolution or a new resolution for an existing agenda item, with a clear identification of the agenda item concerned, the text of the proposed alternative resolution, and a background explanation. The request must include the name of a contact person and a contact address (e-mail) to enable the Company to confirm receipt within 48 hours. Finally, evidence must be provided in the form of a clear and precise official confirmation certificate issued by a financial intermediary that the requestor(s) are fully identified with full name and address, is/are (a) shareholder(s) of the Company on the date of the request and the aggregate amount of the shareholding entitling such request. In case the request entails a modification of the agenda of the Meeting, the Company will make a revised agenda available at the latest fifteen (15) days prior to the date of the Meeting (i.e. by 27 October 2023). ----------------------------------------------------------------------- V – ABILITY TO ASK QUESTIONS AT THE MEETING Shareholders have the right to ask questions related to items on the agenda of the Meeting during the Meeting. In addition, shareholders’ questions in relation to the agenda can be sent in writing by e-mail to AS_AGM@bil.com, by mail or in any other form, and in particular by any other electronic means, to the Company at the address referred to below (see Section VI) ahead of the Meeting, and no later than 8 November 2023 at 18:00 CET A Certificate must be attached to such questions to allow the Company to proceed with a satisfactory identification of the relevant shareholder. The Company will answer such questions during the Meeting on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure the identification of shareholders, the proper order and handling of the Meeting, as well as the protection of confidentiality and business interests of the Company. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions either globally or individually. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- VI – FURTHER QUESTIONS Shareholders may address all queries with respect to the Meeting, return all forms and address all correspondence to the Centralizing Agent by e-mail to the following e-mail address: AS_AGM@BIL.COM, electronic means or by mail to the following address: SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn: Agency Services Team 69, route d’Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg The Management Board SUSE S.A. (This English version of the convening notice has been translated into French for courtesy purposes only. For the avoidance of doubt, in case of discrepancies between the English and the French text of the convening notice, the English version shall always prevail). SUSE S.A. Société Anonyme 11-13, Boulevard de la Foire, L- 1528 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B225816 AVIS DE CONVOCATION Les actionnaires de SUSE S.A. (la Société) sont invités à participer à l'assemblée générale extraordinaire des actionnaires de la Société (l'Assemblée) qui se tiendra le 13 novembre 2023 à 12:00 HNEC au bureau de Elvinger Hoss situé au 5, Place Winston Churchill, 1340 Ville-Haute Luxembourg, (Grand-Duché de Luxembourg) pour délibérer sur l'ordre du jour ci-dessous : ORDRE DU JOUR ET PROPOSITIONS DE RESOLUTIONS DE L'ASSEMBLEE : Approbation de la fusion par laquelle la Société, en tant que société absorbée (la Société Absorbée), fusionnera avec Marcel New Lux IV S.A., une société anonyme de droit luxembourgeois, ayant son siège social au 51A, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand-Duché de Luxembourg, immatriculée au registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg sous le numéro B279240, en tant que société absorbante (la Société Absorbante et, avec la Société Absorbée, les Sociétés Fusionnantes), par voie de fusion par absorption et sans liquidation de la Société Absorbée (la Fusion), tel qu'envisagé par le projet commun de fusion des Sociétés Fusionnantes en date du 10 octobre 2023 (le Projet de Fusion) tel que mis à disposition, avec les documents applicables, au siège social des Sociétés Fusionnantes. Projet de résolution proposé (première résolution ) L'Assemblée, après avoir examiné le Projet de Fusion, décide d'approuver la Fusion par laquelle la Société fusionnera avec la Société Absorbante par voie de fusion par absorption où tous les actifs et passifs de la Société Absorbée (tels que ces actifs et passifs existeront à la Date Effective) seront transmis de plein droit à la Société Absorbante en vertu de la transmission universelle de l'ensemble du patrimoine actif et passif au sens de l'article 1021-17 de la Loi, tel qu'envisagé par le Projet de Fusion, tel que déposé avec les documents applicables au siège social des Sociétés Fusionnantes. Prise de connaissance des rapports de gestion émis respectivement par le directoire de la Société et par le conseil d'administration de la Société Absorbante en date du 10 octobre 2023 décrivant les motifs juridiques et économiques de la Fusion, les difficultés particulières d'évaluation et les conséquences attendues pour les activités respectives des Sociétés Fusionnantes (les Rapports). Projet de résolution proposé ( deuxième résolution ) L'Assemblée prend acte des Rapports daté du 10 octobre 2023 décrivant les motifs juridiques et économiques de la fusion, les difficultés particulières d'évaluation et les conséquences prévues pour les activités respectives des Sociétés Fusionnantes. Prise de connaissance du rapport d'expert indépendant émis par KPMG sur le Projet de Fusion en date du 10 octobre 2023 (le Rapport d'Expert) Projet de résolution proposé ( troisième résolution ) L'Assemblée prend acte de la conclusion du Rapport d'Expert du 10 octobre 2023 émis par KPMG. Approbation en particulier (i) conformément à l'article 1021-14 de la loi luxembourgeoise du 10 août 1915 sur les sociétés commerciales, telle que modifiée (la Loi), la Fusion aura lieu et sera opposable aux tiers à partir de la date de publication des procès-verbaux des assemblées générales des Sociétés Fusionnantes qui décident de la Fusion, cette publication pouvant intervenir au plus tôt un (1) mois après la date de publication du Projet de Fusion et seulement après que toutes les vérifications visées à l'article 1021-12 (2) de la Loi aient été effectuées (la Date d'Effet), et (ii) que la Fusion soit réalisée avec effet comptable à partir du 1er novembre 2023, date à partir de laquelle les opérations de la Société seront traitées à des fins comptables comme étant réalisées pour le compte de la Société Absorbante Projet de résolution proposé ( quatrième résolution ) L'Assemblée décide que la Fusion et toutes les autres affaires mentionnées dans les résolutions précédentes seront effectives entre les Sociétés Fusionnantes à partir de l'approbation du Projet de Fusion et de la Fusion par l'Assemblée et l'assemblée générale extraordinaire de la Société Absorbante tandis qu'à l'égard des tiers, elles seront effectives à partir de la publication des actes notariés des Sociétés Fusionnantes dans le RESA. L'Assemblée reconnaît et décide en outre que, d'un point de vue comptable et fiscal, les opérations de la Société Absorbée seront considérées comme accomplies pour le compte de la Société Absorbante à partir du 1er novembre 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- I – INFORMATIONS ET DOCUMENTATION DISPONIBLES Une copie de tous les documents requis par la loi et relatifs aux points de l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée est disponible sur le site Internet de la Société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer et au siège social de la Société au Luxembourg à compter de la date de publication de la présente convocation. Les actionnaires peuvent obtenir une copie du texte intégral de tout document devant être mis à disposition par la Société lors de l'Assemblée sur demande adressée à la Société par courrier électronique à AS_AGM@BIL.COM ou par courrier à l'adresse suivante : SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn: Agency Services Team 69, route d’Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand-Duché de Luxembourg ----------------------------------------------------------------------- II - QUORUM ET MAJORITÉ L'Assemblée délibère valablement sur les résolutions inscrites à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée si un quorum d'au moins la moitié (1/2) du capital social est représenté. Si ce quorum n'est pas atteint lors de la première convocation, une deuxième assemblée peut être convoquée et délibère quelle que soit la proportion du capital social représentée. Lors des deux assemblées, les résolutions à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée sont adoptées à la majorité d'au moins deux tiers (2/3) des voix valablement exprimées. Les votes exprimés ne comprennent pas les votes attachés aux actions pour lesquelles l'actionnaire n'a pas pris part au vote, s'est abstenu ou a renvoyé un vote blanc ou nul. Chaque action confère un droit de vote. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- III - PARTICIPATION À LA RÉUNION Date d'enregistrement Le droit de participer à l'Assemblée et d'exercer les droits de vote est déterminé sur la base de la propriété des actions le quatorzième (14ème) jour à minuit (24:00) (HNEC) avant la date de l'Assemblée (la Date d'Enregistrement). La Date d'Enregistrement est fixée au 30 octobre 2023 à 24:00 HNEC (minuit). Tous les actionnaires détenant des actions à la Date d'Enregistrement ont le droit de participer à l'Assemblée, quel que soit le nombre d'actions qu'ils détiennent. Procédure d'enregistrement et preuve de la propriété des actions Pour participer à l'Assemblée et voter pour les actions qu'il détient à la Date d'Enregistrement, l'actionnaire doit indiquer son intention de participer en soumettant, au plus tard à la Date d'Enregistrement, soit une déclaration écrite faite au moyen d'un formulaire d'enregistrement, soit une déclaration faite sous toute autre forme électronique, de son intention de participer à l'Assemblée. Cette confirmation de participation à l'Assemblée doit être envoyée à la Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. (l'Agent Centralisateur) à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir Section VI) par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et notamment par tout autre moyen électronique, par exemple un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, pour être reçue au plus tard le 30 octobre 2023 à 24:00 HNEC (minuit). Les formulaires d'enregistrement, qui peuvent être utilisés à cette fin, sont disponibles sur le site internet de la Société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer. De même, toute confirmation de participation sous une autre forme et notamment par voie électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, doit également parvenir à l'Agent Centralisateur au plus tard le 30 octobre 2023 à 24:00 HNEC (minuit). Les actionnaires qui souhaitent participer à l'Assemblée doivent s'adresser à leur intermédiaire financier respectif (maison de courtage ou banque dépositaire) détenant les actions sur leurs comptes pour obtenir un certificat attestant l'identité de l'actionnaire et le nombre d'actions détenues par cet actionnaire à la Date d'Enregistrement (le Certificat) ou confirmer cette détention sous toute autre forme et notamment par voie électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, auprès de l'Agent Centralisateur. Le Certificat dûment complété et signé doit être envoyé par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et en particulier par tout autre moyen électronique, à l'Agent Centralisateur à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir Section VI) avant le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. De même, toute confirmation sous une autre forme et notamment par voie électronique doit également parvenir à l'Agent Centralisateur pour le 8 novembre 2023 à 18h00 HNEC. Un modèle de Certificat, qui peut être utilisé par les actionnaires pour confirmer leur participation, est disponible sur le site Internet de la Société https://ir.suse.com , dans la section EQT Purchase Offer. La procédure décrite ci-dessus (pour l'enregistrement et la confirmation de la participation) s'applique indépendamment du fait que l'actionnaire assiste à l'Assemblée en personne, qu'il désigne un mandataire ou qu'il vote par correspondance. Si un actionnaire fournit l'enregistrement et la confirmation de sa participation par des moyens électroniques, par exemple un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, et que cela a été valablement communiqué à l'Agent Centralisateur conformément aux instructions ci-dessus, l'actionnaire n'a pas besoin d'envoyer également un formulaire d'enregistrement ou un Certificat à l'Agent Centralisateur. Participation à l'Assemblée et vote Les actionnaires qui se sont inscrits à l'Assemblée conformément à ce qui précède peuvent participer à l'Assemblée et voter pour les actions qu'ils détiennent à la Date d'Enregistrement comme suit : En assistant à l'Assemblée en personne : les actionnaires qui assistent à l'Assemblée en personne pourront voter pendant l'Assemblée. Vous devez vous munir à la date de l'Assemblée d'une carte d'identité ou d'un passeport en cours de validité ainsi que de votre Certificat. Les représentants de tout actionnaire personne morale doivent être munis, à la date de l'Assemblée, d'une carte d'identité ou d'un passeport en cours de validité, du Certificat et d'une preuve de leur pouvoir de représenter cette personne morale. Les actionnaires souhaitant assister personnellement à l'Assemblée doivent faire parvenir à l'Agent Centralisateur une déclaration écrite de leur intention de participer personnellement à l'Assemblée à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI) par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et notamment par tout autre système de communication bancaire électronique tel que SWIFT, au plus tard le 30 octobre 2023 à 24h00 (minuit) HNEC. Pour éviter toute ambiguïté, le fait que des actionnaires ne confirment pas leur participation en personne à l'Assemblée au plus tard le 30 octobre 2023 à 24h00 (minuit) HNEC n'empêchera pas ces actionnaires de participer en personne à l'Assemblée. En désignant l'Agent Centralisateur comme mandataire pour exécuter les droits de vote selon des instructions spécifiques : un formulaire de procuration complété et signé doit être envoyé par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et notamment par tout autre moyen électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, à l'Agent Centralisateur à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI) au plus tard le 8 novembre 2023 à 18h00 HNEC. Le formulaire de procuration peut être téléchargé à partir du site web de la Société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer ou obtenu sur demande auprès de l'Agent Centralisateur. Seules les procurations signées seront prises en compte (y compris, pour éviter toute ambiguïté, les procurations signées en vertu d'une procuration valide, légale et contraignante et/ou signées électroniquement). Les procurations peuvent également être émises par les actionnaires sous une autre forme, notamment électronique, par le biais d'un système de communication bancaire électronique tel que SWIFT. Ces procurations doivent parvenir à l'agent centralisateur au plus tard le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. Dans le cas où les procurations ont été émises par l'actionnaire par voie électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, et ont été valablement communiquées à l'Agent Centralisateur, l'actionnaire n'aura pas besoin d'envoyer un formulaire de procuration signé à l'Agent Centralisateur. L'Agent Centralisateur peut représenter plus d'un actionnaire. En désignant une personne de son choix autre que l'Agent Centralisateur comme mandataire pour l'exécution des droits de vote : un formulaire de procuration complété et signé doit être envoyé par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et notamment par tout autre moyen électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, à l'Agent Centralisateur à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir Section VI) pour le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. Le formulaire de procuration peut être téléchargé sur le site web de la société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer ou obtenu sur demande auprès de l'Agent Centralisateur. Si, en vertu d'un formulaire de procuration signé, les actionnaires désignent une personne autre que l'Agent Centralisateur comme leur mandataire conformément au présent paragraphe 3, veuillez noter que les instructions de vote doivent être données dans un formulaire de vote signé par l'actionnaire. Le formulaire de vote peut être téléchargé sur le site web de la Société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer ou obtenu sur demande auprès de l'Agent Centralisateur. Alternativement, les procurations et les instructions de vote peuvent être émises par les actionnaires par voie électronique au moyen d'un système de communication bancaire électronique tel que SWIFT. Ces procurations et instructions de vote doivent parvenir à l'Agent Centralisateur au plus tard le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. Dans l’hypothèse où les procurations et les instructions de vote auront été émises par l'actionnaire par voie électronique via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT et ont été valablement communiquées à l'Agent Centralisateur, l'actionnaire n'aura pas besoin d'envoyer un formulaire de procuration et un formulaire de vote signés, selon le cas, à l'Agent Centralisateur. Seuls les formulaires de procuration et de vote signés, ou valablement envoyés via un système de communication bancaire électronique tel que SWIFT, seront pris en compte (y compris, pour éviter toute ambiguïté, les formulaires signés en vertu d'une procuration valide, légale et contraignante et/ou signés électroniquement). Une personne peut représenter plus d'un actionnaire. Les personnes désignées comme mandataires conformément au présent paragraphe 3 doivent être munies, à la date de l'Assemblée, d'une carte d'identité ou d'un passeport en cours de validité et du Certificat. Si le mandataire est une personne morale, ses représentants doivent être munis, à la date de l'Assemblée, d'une carte d'identité ou d'un passeport en cours de validité, du Certificat et d'une preuve de leur pouvoir de représenter le mandataire. En votant par correspondance : un formulaire de vote complété et signé doit être envoyé par courrier, par e-mail ou sous toute autre forme, et notamment par tout autre moyen électronique, par exemple via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, à l'Agent Centralisateur à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI) au plus tard le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. Le formulaire de vote peut être téléchargé sur le site web de la Société https://ir.suse.com dans la section EQT Purchase Offer ou obtenu sur demande auprès de l'Agent Centralisateur. Alternativement, les actionnaires peuvent également donner des instructions de vote par voie électronique au moyen d'un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT. Ces instructions de vote doivent parvenir à l'Agent Centralisateur au plus tard le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC. Dans le cas où les instructions de vote ont été émises par l'actionnaire par voie électronique via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT et ont été valablement communiquées à l'Agent Centralisateur, les actionnaires n'auront pas besoin d'envoyer un formulaire de vote signé à l'Agent Centralisateur. Seuls les formulaires de vote signés ou valablement envoyés via un système de communication bancaire électronique tel que SWIFT seront pris en compte (y compris, pour éviter toute ambiguïté, les formulaires signés en vertu d'une procuration valide, légale et contraignante et/ou signés électroniquement). Toute tentative d'exercice des droits de vote par correspondance en relation avec des formulaires de vote ou des instructions de vote émis électroniquement et reçus après le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC ne sera pas valable. La société enregistrera pour chaque actionnaire ayant renvoyé le formulaire de procuration et/ou de vote complété, daté et signé ou ayant donné des instructions de procuration et/ou de vote par voie électronique, les informations suivantes : le nom ou la dénomination sociale de l'actionnaire, son adresse ou son siège social, le nombre d'actions détenues à la Date d'Enregistrement et une description de tous les documents attestant de la propriété des actions à la Date d'Enregistrement. Les actionnaires qui ont soumis un formulaire de procuration et/ou un formulaire de vote et qui ont été enregistrés en temps utile mais qui souhaitent révoquer ce formulaire de procuration et/ou ce formulaire de vote peuvent le faire en fournissant en temps utile un formulaire de procuration et/ou un formulaire de vote de date ultérieure ou en annulant le formulaire de procuration et/ou le formulaire de vote par écrit à l'Agent Centralisateur de la Société à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI). Seule la dernière procuration et/ou le dernier formulaire de vote reçus par l'Agent Centralisateur avant le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC seront pris en compte. Les actionnaires ayant émis des procurations ou des instructions de vote par voie électronique via un système de communication bancaire tel que SWIFT, qui souhaitent révoquer ces procurations et/ou instructions de vote, peuvent le faire en émettant des procurations et/ou instructions de vote plus récentes ou en annulant les précédentes procurations et/ou instructions de vote en informant l'Agent Centralisateur à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI). Seules les dernières instructions de procuration et/ou de vote reçues par l'Agent Centralisateur avant le 8 novembre à 18h00 HNEC seront prises en compte. Veuillez noter que seuls les actionnaires possédant des actions de la Société à la Date d'Enregistrement et ayant annoncé leur intention de participer à l'Assemblée comme décrit ci-dessus auront le droit de participer à l'Assemblée. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- IV - AJOUT DE POINTS A L'ORDRE DU JOUR OU DEPOT DE RESOLUTIONS ALTERNATIVES Conformément aux statuts de la Société et à la loi luxembourgeoise du 24 mai 2011 concernant l’exercice de certains droits des actionnaires de sociétés cotées, telle que modifiée (la Loi Luxembourgeoise Droits des Actionnaires), un ou plusieurs actionnaires détenant ensemble au moins cinq (5) pour cent du capital social émis de la Société ont le droit de demander l'inscription d'un ou plusieurs points supplémentaires à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée et/ou de déposer des projets de résolution concernant des points existants ou nouveaux de l'ordre du jour. Une telle demande doit être reçue par la Société au plus tard le vingt-deuxième (22ème) jour précédant la date de l'Assemblée, c'est-à-dire avant le 22 octobre 2023 à 24h00 (minuit) HNEC. La demande doit être faite par écrit à la Société par e-mail (à AS_AGM@BIL.COM), par des moyens électroniques ou par lettre recommandée à l'adresse suivante : SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn : Agency Services Team 69, route d'Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand-Duché de Luxembourg La demande doit inclure soit (a) le texte du nouveau point de l'ordre du jour ainsi qu'un projet de résolution correspondant, une explication du contexte, soit (b) une résolution alternative ou une nouvelle résolution pour un point existant de l'ordre du jour, avec une identification claire du point de l'ordre du jour concerné, le texte de la résolution alternative proposée, et une explication du contexte. La demande doit inclure le nom d'une personne de contact et une adresse de contact (e-mail) pour permettre à l'entreprise de confier à un tiers le soin d'examiner la demande. Si la demande entraîne une modification de l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée, la Société mettra à disposition un ordre du jour révisé au plus tard quinze (15) jours avant la date de l'Assemblée (c'est-à-dire au 27 octobre 2023). ----------------------------------------------------------------------- V - POSSIBILITE DE POSER DES QUESTIONS A L'ASSEMBLEE Les actionnaires ont le droit de poser des questions relatives aux points inscrits à l'ordre du jour de l'Assemblée au cours de celle-ci. En outre, les questions des actionnaires relatives à l'ordre du jour peuvent être envoyées par écrit par e-mail à AS_AGM@bil.com, par courrier ou sous toute autre forme, et en particulier par tout autre moyen électronique, à la Société à l'adresse mentionnée ci-dessous (voir section VI) avant l'Assemblée, et au plus tard le 8 novembre 2023 à 18h00 HNEC. Un Certificat doit être joint à ces questions afin de permettre à la Société de procéder à une identification satisfaisante de l'actionnaire concerné. La Société répondra à ces questions au cours de l'Assemblée dans la mesure du possible, sous réserve des mesures qu'elle peut prendre pour assurer l'identification des actionnaires, le bon ordre et le bon déroulement de l'Assemblée, ainsi que la protection de la confidentialité et des intérêts commerciaux de la Société. La Société peut, à sa discrétion, répondre à ces questions soit globalement, soit individuellement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- VI - QUESTIONS COMPLEMENTAIRES Les actionnaires peuvent adresser toutes leurs questions relatives à l'Assemblée, renvoyer tous les formulaires et adresser toute correspondance à l'Agent Centralisateur par courrier électronique à l'adresse suivante : AS_AGM@BIL.COM, par voie électronique ou par courrier à l'adresse suivante : SUSE S.A. c/o Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. Attn : Agency Services Team 69, route d'Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand-Duché de Luxembourg Le Directoire SUSE S.A. (Cette version française de l’avis de convocation est une traduction libre de courtoisie de l’avis de convocation rédigé en langue anglaise. Dès lors, afin d'éviter tout doute, en cas de divergence entre le texte anglais et le texte français de l'avis de convocation, la version anglaise prévaudra toujours).

