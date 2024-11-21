|
21.11.2024 15:10:25
EQS-News: SureWerx selects Intershop to enhance purchasing experience for distributors with simplified product discovery and expanded self-service options
|
EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Chicago/ Vancouver, November 21, 2024 – Co-headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Chicago, Illinois, SureWerx is an innovative manufacturer with over 15 leading brands offering PPE, safety gear and tool solutions that improve employee wellbeing, working conditions, and productivity. The company has selected Intershop to bolster support for its distributors and improve operational efficiency.
Part of SureWerx’s digital transformation strategy focuses on improving the capabilities of its distributors through a modern, efficient self-service platform and improved customer service. The previous technology used to power an online store for the Canadian market had limitations in user experience and performance, which no longer met customer expectations and ultimately prompted SureWerx to evaluate a new e-commerce platform for its global operations.
The new platform will enable distributors in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide to easily find and purchase products 24x7. Distributors can manage their accounts, view product pricing and availability, and place orders whenever it’s convenient for them. This approach allows SureWerx’s customer service and sales teams to dedicate more time to activities that distributors value highly, such as complex order management, and to provide deeper, real-time customer support. The result is a hybrid purchasing experience that meets customers wherever they prefer to engage.
The platform will deliver exceptional performance in speed, reliability, and security. With Intershop’s integrated search and recommendations engine, powered by SPARQUE.AI, SureWerx leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a personalized product discovery and more relevant, engaging customer experience.
Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop: “We are very proud that SureWerx selected Intershop as their future-proof global B2B e-commerce platform. Our platform will enable them to further adapt to the evolving needs of its distributors while realizing operational efficiency gains.”
Stacy Hanks - VP, Global Digital Commerce of SureWerx adds: “We’re glad we found a partner that supports our position as a leading manufacturer of safety equipment. The new store will not only be a replacement – it will be a demonstration of the possible. It will make it easier for our distributors to work with us and act as a ‘silent twin’ for our sales teams by taking orders 24x7. Ultimately, it enables us to deliver the highest level of support to our distributors, which remains a top priority.”
About SureWerx
About Intershop
Intershop Press Contact
21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641-50-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641-50-1309
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2035885
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2035885 21.11.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications AG
Analysen zu INTERSHOP Communications AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Ares Management
✅ Cintas
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/