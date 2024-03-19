Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ProCredit Aktie [Valor: 34813027 / ISIN: DE0006223407]
EQS-News: Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG extends contract of Management Board Chair Hubert Spechtenhauser ahead of schedule by a further year

ProCredit
7.85 CHF 0.06%
EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG extends contract of Management Board Chair Hubert Spechtenhauser ahead of schedule by a further year

19.03.2024 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG extends contract of Management Board Chair Hubert Spechtenhauser ahead of schedule by a further year

Frankfurt am Main, 19 March 2024 - The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG decided today to extend the contract of Management Board Chair Hubert Spechtenhauser ahead of schedule by a further year until end-February 2026.

The Supervisory Board is committed to continuity in the management of the ProCredit group and, with this staffing decision, has reaffirmed its recognition of successful strategic management and the achievement of excellent business results.

"As Chair of the Management Board, Hubert Spechtenhauser has driven the development of the ProCredit group in a convincing manner. This encompasses the future strategic direction of the ProCredit group, which will be presented in detail at the Capital Markets Day. We are pleased that he has accepted the Supervisory Board's request and agreed to extend his contract early for a further year. This ensures that he will be able to play a key role in ProCredit’s strategic development over the next two years. We wish him and the entire Management Board continued success," said Rainer Ottenstein, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG.

Hubert Spechtenhauser (born 1962) has been working for ProCredit Holding since November 2021. He was appointed to its Management Board on 1 March 2022 and became its Chair on 1 November 2022. As Management Board Chair, he is responsible for the Corporate Office, Group Communications, Legal as well as Group and PCH Internal Audit.

Hubert Spechtenhauser emphasised: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust. I will do everything in my power to further advance the ProCredit group both strategically and operationally in line with our impact orientation. Together with my colleagues on the Management Board and all employees, we will continue working to ensure that ProCredit remains successful in the future and that we can further fortify our position on the capital market in 2024. In this context, I look forward to presenting our strategic initiatives and ambitions for the 2024 financial year and beyond in more detail at our second Capital Markets Day on 21 March 2024."

Prior to joining the ProCredit group, Hubert Spechtenhauser’s professional career included management positions within the UniCredit Group, the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba) Group and the Commerzbank Group. He possesses extensive expertise in group development, corporate governance, risk management and finance, as well as in asset management, leasing and investment financing.

ProCredit Holding's Capital Markets Day 2024 will take place on Thursday, 21 March 2024, at 1:00 pm. Anyone interested can register for the event via the following link and take part virtually: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/capital-markets-day/

 

Contact: 

Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138, 
E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com
 

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest GmbH and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co KG (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/ 
 

Forward-looking statements 

This press release contains statements relating to our future business development and financial performance, as well as statements relating to future actions or developments affecting ProCreditHolding which may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the management of ProCredit Holding’s current expectations and specific assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. They are therefore subject to a multitude of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, then the actual results, performance and achievements (both negative and positive) of ProCredit Holding may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond the legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in the event of deviations from the expected development.
 


19.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407, DE000A289FD2, DE000A3E5LD7, DE000A0N37P3, DE000A161YW4, DE000A3MP7Z1, DE000A289E87, DE000A3E47A7, DE000A2YN7F2, DE000A2YN017
WKN: 622340
Indices: im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1862359

 
End of News EQS News Service

1862359  19.03.2024 CET/CEST

