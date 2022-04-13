EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Further Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Offer/Miscellaneous



SunMirror AG: Further Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

Zug, Switzerland: 13 April 2022. With reference to its publication dated 22 March 2022, SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has agreed with Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") another 10-week extension in relation to the pending takeover offer regarding all outstanding ordinary shares in Lat66 for a consideration of a EUR 4 million loan (non-repayable should the takeover not be completed) for its scheduled exploration and mine development program. The agreed extension will be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The closing date of the takeover offer is thereby further extended to 21 June 2022, 5:00 p.m. (AWST) and the date for giving a notice of the status of the bid conditions is further extended to 14 June 2022.

Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows:

Offer Closes 21 June 2022 Dispatch of compulsory acquisition notices to non-accepting Lat66 shareholders 21 June 2022 Completion of compulsory acquisition of Lat66 shares from Lat66 shareholders 21 July 2022

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a "mine-to-market" approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry "best practice."

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Dr. Eva Reuter



Büro Frankfurt

Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37

Tower 185

60327 Frankfurt - Germany

Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Büro Münster

Oststrasse 12b

48145 Münster - Germany

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu