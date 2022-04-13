|
13.04.2022 19:48:59
EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Further Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited
|
EQS-News: SunMirror AG
/ Key word(s): Offer/Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: Further Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Zug, Switzerland: 13 April 2022. With reference to its publication dated 22 March 2022, SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has agreed with Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") another 10-week extension in relation to the pending takeover offer regarding all outstanding ordinary shares in Lat66 for a consideration of a EUR 4 million loan (non-repayable should the takeover not be completed) for its scheduled exploration and mine development program. The agreed extension will be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The closing date of the takeover offer is thereby further extended to 21 June 2022, 5:00 p.m. (AWST) and the date for giving a notice of the status of the bid conditions is further extended to 14 June 2022.
Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows:
* * * * *
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a "mine-to-market" approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry "best practice."
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Contact
13.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1327843
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1327843 13.04.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?
Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’839.99
|19.00
|SMIUBU
|Short
|13’113.01
|13.42
|SSMDQU
|Short
|13’659.24
|8.37
|SSMFBU
|SMI-Kurs: 12’378.68
|13.04.2022 17:31:56
|Long
|11’741.74
|16.58
|PSSMCU
|Long
|11’500.25
|12.54
|PSSMDU
|Long
|10’909.05
|7.87
|OSSM3U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen, Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg: Dow stärker -- SMI schliesst fast unverändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der amerikanische Leitindex notiert am Mittwoch nach einem etwas tieferen Start stärker. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Tagesverlauf nach und zeigte sich schlussendlich an der Nulllinie. Der DAX schloss mit negativem Vorzeichen. In Asien präsentierten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}