STS Group Aktie [Valor: 41834076 / ISIN: DE000A1TNU68]
EQS-News: STS Group AG continues positive development with significant increase in sales revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2024

STS Group
EQS-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
STS Group AG continues positive development with significant increase in sales revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2024

03.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG continues positive development with significant increase in sales revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2024

  • All segments contribute to growth despite economic headwinds
  • Sales revenue increased by 9.4% to EUR 80.9 million (3M/2023: EUR 74.0 million)
  • EBITDA almost doubled to EUR 5.5 million (3M/2023: EUR 3.0 million)
  • EBITDA margin rises up to 6.8% (3M/2023: 4.1%)
  • Full-year guidance confirmed

Hagen, 03 June 2024 – STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier to the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces key figures for the first quarter of 2024.

Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG: "In a market environment that has become more challenging, we are still well on track to drive the company's profitable growth. We have benefited in particular from further growth in China as well as in Europe. The figures for the first quarter are proof of the quality of our products, our good market position and the high level of trust from our customers. Moreover, we were able to achieve this impressive development without any significant contributions from our new US plant. The first parts are now being produced here and series production will be ramped up at the end of the first half of the year, meaning that we will see positive revenue effects from this in the second half of 2024. Looking ahead, we were also able to win a new order for the plant in Mexico, which will ensure high capacity utilization there in the future. All of this underlines our excellent positioning in the market and gives us confidence for our annual targets.“

Sales revenue development

In the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024, STS Group AG generated sales revenue of 80.9 mEUR after 74.0 mEUR in the same period of the previous year. The sustained growth of 9.4% was driven by higher Tooling turnover. In particular, the company benefited from further growth at BU Plastics, with an increase in sales revenue of 8.7%. Sales revenue also continued to rise by 6.1% at BU China. The general market development showed mixed trends. While, according to available market data, sales of trucks in China increased by approximately 10%, they fell by about 4% in the USA and also new registrations of medium and heavy trucks in the EU were about 4% lower than in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earnings development

Correspondingly, the earnings situation of STS Group AG also developed positively. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost doubled and rose by 2.5 mEUR to 5.5 mEUR in the three-month period after 3.0 mEUR in the same period of the previous year. All three segments, Plastics, China and Materials contributed to the positive development of the group. As a result, the STS Group's EBITDA margin of 6.8% was also significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (4.1%).

Guidance 2024 confirmed

Despite a slowdown in some regional commercial vehicle markets, the Executive Board is reaffirming its forecast for the 2024 financial year, bolstered by the overall strong business performance. Accordingly, the Executive Board anticipates further sales revenue growth in the upper single-digit percentage range. The EBITDA margin for the financial year is forecast to be in the high single-digit percentage range.

Key figures for the first three months of 2024

in mEUR
 		   3M/2024   3M/2023 Change
Sales revenue   80.9   74.0 9.4%
EBITDA   5.5   3.0 81.6%
EBITDA margin   6.8%   4.1% 2.7pp

 

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading systems supplier for the automotive industry. The group of companies employs 1,392 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 277.9 million in the 2023 financial year. At its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in future, the USA, STS Group ("STS") produces and develops injection-moulded plastics and components made from sheet moulding compounds (SMC), such as rigid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, holistic interior systems, as well as lightweight and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is a technological leader in the production of plastic injection moulding and composite components. STS has a large global footprint with plants on three continents. The customer portfolio includes leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

 

STS Group AG
Investor Relations
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group
 

Press contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Telefon: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


03.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1915533

 
End of News EQS News Service

1915533  03.06.2024 CET/CEST

