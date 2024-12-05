EQS-News: Strategic Realignment: USU Accelerates Innovation and Brand Expansion

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Strategic Realignment: USU Accelerates Innovation and Brand Expansion



05.12.2024 / 10:58 CET/CEST

MÖGLINGEN, Germany, and LONDON, United Kingdom – December 5, 2024

USU is reshaping the future. With the completion of the majority acquisition by Thoma Bravo, USU GmbH (USU) embarks on a new chapter on its path to becoming the European champion in IT & Customer Service Management. The partnership with the leading software investment firm offers tremendous opportunities to further enhance USU's innovation and market position.

Focus on Stability, Customer-Centricity & Innovation

The existing management team, led by CEO Benjamin Strehl, remains unchanged, ensuring continuity for customers and employees. With the support of Thoma Bravo, USU plans to align its innovations in future technologies even more closely with customer needs. The goal is to create integrated, AI-driven, and cloud-based solutions that provide tangible benefits for customers in real-world use cases.

Strengthening Global Presence

The partnership with Thoma Bravo provides an ideal basis for increasing USU's brand awareness in Europe and the USA. Through targeted investments in the partner network and strategic organic and inorganic growth, USU will further strengthen and expand its position in international markets.

Growth & Transformation

With the support of Thoma Bravo, USU will accelerate its transformation into a SaaS- and platform-centric provider. This includes expanding the intelligent features of its product portfolio and fostering closer integration of IT Service Management, IT Asset Management, and other key areas like FinOps. The focus on R&D will enable faster conversion of advanced technologies into market-ready products.

A Bold Step Forward

USU has set ambitious goals: by 2027, a majority of revenue will be generated through SaaS solutions as the business expands even further internationally. With this clear focus and capability on growth and innovation, the company is setting new benchmarks for sustainable success.

Separation of Product and Service Businesses for Focused Growth

With its new corporate structure, USU is defining clear priorities for the future. As part of the majority acquisition by Thoma Bravo, the product business was transferred to the independent USU GmbH, (“USU Product”). At the same time, the service business was spun off into the newly founded USU Digital Consulting GmbH, which supports companies and public institutions in digital transformation. This clear separation not only creates transparency but also ensures focused alignment: USU Product represents technological innovation, while USU Digital Consulting GmbH positions itself as an expert in consulting and implementation services. Both companies benefit from their new independence, allowing them to further optimize processes and adapt to precise customer needs.

As a standalone software business, USU Product is fully equipped to support clients' needs today and into the future. Whether or not these include configuring leading knowledge management products, implementing service management solutions, or building new capabilities organically, we reaffirm our commitment to meeting the unique requirements of each customer.



CEO Benjamin Strehl explains the reasons for the partnership with Thoma Bravo:

“Thoma Bravo brings not only financial strength but also exceptional expertise in building successful software companies. Together, we can significantly boost our innovation capabilities, invest strategically in forward-looking technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, and expand our global reach. This partnership enables us to better support our customers, establish ourselves as a market leader in Europe, and simultaneously seize new opportunities in the USA and beyond.”

About USU Product

USU is a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, empowering customers to unlock the full potential of their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Organizations around the globe rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, optimize cloud costs, and elevate service excellence.

USU technologies provide deep transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—spanning on-premises, cloud management, SaaS, and hardware solutions. Moreover, USU’s AI-powered platform acts as a centralized knowledge hub, delivering consistent and reliable information across all communication channels and customer service touchpoints.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives.

Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

