EQS-News: Strategic Realignment: USU Accelerates Innovation and Brand Expansion
MÖGLINGEN, Germany, and LONDON, United Kingdom – December 5, 2024
USU is reshaping the future. With the completion of the majority acquisition by Thoma Bravo, USU GmbH (USU) embarks on a new chapter on its path to becoming the European champion in IT & Customer Service Management. The partnership with the leading software investment firm offers tremendous opportunities to further enhance USU's innovation and market position.
Focus on Stability, Customer-Centricity & Innovation
Strengthening Global Presence
Growth & Transformation
A Bold Step Forward
Separation of Product and Service Businesses for Focused Growth
As a standalone software business, USU Product is fully equipped to support clients' needs today and into the future. Whether or not these include configuring leading knowledge management products, implementing service management solutions, or building new capabilities organically, we reaffirm our commitment to meeting the unique requirements of each customer.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com
About USU Product
USU is a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, empowering customers to unlock the full potential of their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Organizations around the globe rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, optimize cloud costs, and elevate service excellence.
USU technologies provide deep transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—spanning on-premises, cloud management, SaaS, and hardware solutions. Moreover, USU’s AI-powered platform acts as a centralized knowledge hub, delivering consistent and reliable information across all communication channels and customer service touchpoints.
For more information, visit https://www.usu.com
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives.
Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco.
For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.
