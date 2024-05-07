EQS-News: STRABAG expands service portfolio in technical facility management with acquisition of parts of VAMED

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STRABAG Aktie [Valor: 3464109 / ISIN: AT000000STR1]
07.05.2024 22:40:31

STRABAG expands service portfolio in technical facility management with acquisition of parts of VAMED

STRABAG
40.42 CHF -14.06%
EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Acquisition
STRABAG expands service portfolio in technical facility management with acquisition of parts of VAMED

07.05.2024 / 22:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG expands service portfolio in technical facility management with acquisition of parts of VAMED
  • Acquisition of technical operations management and construction projects divisions of Vienna General Hospital (AKH Wien), Austrian project development business and spa holdings
  • Purchase agreement signed by joint STRABAG SE and PORR AG holding company, total purchase price around € 90 million
  • Finalisation of transaction on part of STRABAG SE subject to approval by Supervisory Board

STRABAG has signed a purchase agreement together with PORR for parts of the VAMED Group, specifically for the technical operations management and construction projects divisions of Vienna General Hospital (AKH Wien) as well as VAMED’s Austrian project development business and its Austrian spa holdings, for a total purchase price of € 90 million. The acquisition expands STRABAG’s service portfolio in technical facility management to include the highly demanding medical sector while enhancing its expertise in project development in the healthcare sector. The agreement remains subject to approval by the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE.

The acquisition comprises the following parts of the VAMED Group:
  • technical operations management and construction projects divisions of Vienna General Hospital (as part of VAMED subsidiaries VKMB and VKP)
  • VAMED’s Austrian project development business (as part of VSG and its subsidiaries) 
  • Austrian spa holdings
The seller of these holdings is VAMED AG, which is majority-owned by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA of Germany. The package does not include the project development business outside of Austria, the hospital services business or VAMED’s post-acute business, in particular the rehabilitation business, which was recently sold to PAI Partners.

The acquisition is to be realised via a joint holding company, with PORR AG and STRABAG SE holding a 50% stake each. The transaction is also subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

“This acquisition allows us to pursue two key topics of our Strategy 2030: further increasing our depth of value creation in this segment and expanding our expertise in technical facility management, specifically in the demanding medical sector,” says Klemens Haselsteiner, explaining the planned acquisition. The provision of mechanical and electrical engineering plays an increasingly important role in construction projects. A solution from a single source – spanning the design, build and operate phases – is an attractive option for clients that provides greater planning and budget certainty.

STRABAG strengthens market position in technical operations management

The STRABAG Group already offers extensive and integrated real estate services through its subsidiary STRABAG Property and Facility Services, a leader in digital and technical expertise in every phase of the property lifecycle – from offices to industrial and production sites, from logistics centres to technical buildings and data centres. The service portfolio includes technical and infrastructure facility management, property management, building technology and specialised industrial services. Technical facility management in particular involves keeping critical infrastructure running with a high level of expertise.
STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 86,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 19 billion.

Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at www.strabag.com.

07.05.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HJ5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1897985

 
End of News EQS News Service

1897985  07.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1897985&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten