EQS-News: Steyr Motors delivers engines for Hovercraft to Amphibious Marine

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’647 -1.0%  SPI 15’535 -0.9%  Dow 44’248 -0.4%  DAX 20’329 -0.1%  Euro 0.9301 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’952 -0.7%  Gold 2’696 0.1%  Bitcoin 86’297 1.1%  Dollar 0.8834 0.1%  Öl 72.7 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Handelskonflikt USA-China: Kalkulierter Konter aus Peking
Feintool gewinnt Auftrag für Wasserstoffantriebsprodukt in China
Sonova ernennt Elodie Carr-Cingari zur Finanzchefin
TUI-Aktie: Urlauber-Ansturm beschert TUI Gewinnsprung
Holcim-Joint-Venture tätigt Übernahme in Australien
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Steyr Motors Aktie [Valor: 139399233 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.12.2024 07:30:07

EQS-News: Steyr Motors delivers engines for Hovercraft to Amphibious Marine

Steyr Motors
13.60 EUR -1.45%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Steyr Motors delivers engines for Hovercraft to Amphibious Marine

11.12.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steyr Motors AG delivers engines for Hovercraft to Amphibious Marine

  • Order in the civilian maritime sector
  • Supply of propulsion technology for commercial hovercraft

Steyr, Austria, December 11, 2024 Steyr Motors AG (“Steyr Motors”, ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, has received an order for the supply of engines from Amphibious Marine, a company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of special vehicles and equipment for amphibious operations.

Steyr Motors will equip the Explorer 24 from Amphibious Marine with its propulsion technology. The Explorer 24 is a commercial hovercraft designed for efficiency, economy and saltwater capability. It is used for a wide variety of applications, including tourism, search and rescue missions and recreational activities. The vehicle is typically used by tourism operators, search and rescue services, government agencies, and private users. Among its most prominent users, for example, is the private aerospace company SpaceX, which uses the Explorer 24 for transportation between its sites at Boca Chica in Texas and South Padre Island.

“The collaboration with Amphibious Marine once again demonstrates the versatility and reliability of our propulsion solutions. With our high-performance engines for the most demanding applications, we are growing not only in the defense sector but also in civilian applications. This order will further strengthen Steyr Motors' reputation as a leading supplier of high-performance engines,” comments Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. For the full year 2024, revenues are expected to reach EUR 41 to 45 million and adjusted EBIT to be in the range of EUR 9 to 11 million. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of over 40%, an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20% and a production volume of more than 1,250 units.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


11.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2048279

 
End of News EQS News Service

2048279  11.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048279&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steyr Motors

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10.12.24 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Sartorius AG
10.12.24 Barriere berührt und was jetzt?
10.12.24 Oil Crops: A Global Story of Food and Fuel
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
10.12.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
10.12.24 SMI - von Jahresendrally keine Spur
10.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’137.45 19.60 BCASMU
Short 12’382.28 13.88 S2S3UU
Short 12’861.82 8.84 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’646.67 10.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’176.85 19.44 SSRM9U
Long 10’941.76 13.97 SSQMQU
Long 10’472.72 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag gesucht
Anleger in Wartestellung: SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Dienstagnachmittag tiefer
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia springt am Dienstagnachmittag hoch
Santhera-Aktien mit Gewinnen: Santhera erhält Empfehlung für Agamree von britischer NICE
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Delivery Hero-Aktie bricht ein: Tochter Talabat enttäuscht beim Börsendebüt in Dubai
Alphabet-Aktie im Plus: Google kündigt Leistungssprung bei Quantencomputer an
Meyer Burger-Aktie sendet mit 196% Kursplus Lebenszeichen: Meyer Burger sichert sich Brückenfinanzierung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten