SMI 11'098 -0.4%  SPI 14'217 -0.3%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'470 -0.2%  Euro 0.9842 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'965 -0.2%  Gold 1'849 -0.4%  Bitcoin 15'605 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9270 -0.3%  Öl 79.8 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert: Negative Kommentare zum deutschen E-Rezept belasten Zur Rose
RWE-Aktie profitiert: RWE vereinbart Wasserstoff-Kooperation mit Equinor
Continental-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Dezember
BMW-Aktie fester: BMW stellt innovatives Auto auf Technik-Messe CES vor
Sonova-Aktie profitiert: Sonova bringt Einstiegslösung zur Hörunterstützung auf den Markt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.01.2023 11:45:08

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATURITY EXTENSION TRANSACTION

Steinhoff
0.03 EUR -3.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATURITY EXTENSION TRANSACTION

05.01.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF: UPDATE ON MATURITY EXTENSION TRANSACTION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is referred to as SIHNV or the Company and with its subsidiaries, Steinhoff or the Group, Group Services Debt means the indebtedness under (i) the Contingent Payment Undertakings (CPUs) entered into by SIHNV; and (ii) the debt facilities entered into by Steenbok Lux Finco 1 S.à.r.l. (LuxFinco 1), Steenbok Lux Finco 2 S.à.r.l. (LuxFinco 2) and Hemisphere International Properties B.V. (Hemisphere) (the instruments together, the Group Services Debt Facilities), each as amended from time to time.

The Company refers to (1) the framework support agreement dated 15 December 2022 between, among others, Steinhoff and its largest financial creditors (the Support Agreement); and (2) the Maturity Extension Transaction as defined  and described in the announcement made by Steinhoff on 15 December 2022.

The Company provides the following update on the Maturity Extension Transaction.

Following accession of various financial creditors to the Support Agreement, overall Steinhoff has received a substantial level of support from its financial creditors across the Group Services Debt Facilities required for the purposes of the implementation of the Maturity Extension Transaction:

  1. SEAG Facility B1: 95%;
  2. SEAG Facility A2: 99%;
  3. SEAG Facility B2: 99%;
  4. SFHG 21/22 Super Senior Facility: 94%;
  5. SFHG 21/22 Facility A1: 99%;
  6. SFHG 23 Super Senior Facility: 88%;
  7. SFHG 23 Facility A2: 96%
  8. Hemisphere Facility: 100%.

(numbers are rounded and subject to further verification).

As stated in the announcement made by Steinhoff on 15 December 2022, pursuant to the Maturity Extension Transaction, SEAG Facility A1 and SEAG Facility B1 will either be refinanced or amended and extended. In this regard, to date Steinhoff has received the support of approximately 76% of SEAG Facility A1 which is short of the contractual threshold of 80% which would be required under SEAG Facility A1 (on a standalone basis) and in aggregate across SEAG Facility A1 and SEAG Facility B1 for a potential extension of maturity of SEAG Facility A1 and SEAG Facility B1 and the associated maturity under the SEAG CPU. Therefore, subject to receiving further support from SEAG Facility A1 holders, Steinhoff will evaluate its options for those two facilities.

The accession process is ongoing and the support level may further increase.

Whilst the Group believes that the support received by the Group in respect of the Maturity Extension Transaction constitutes an important and positive step towards its implementation, there is no certainty that the necessary commercial and legal agreements and arrangements will be concluded to successfully implement the proposed transaction. Accordingly, shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Further information and updates will be provided to the market as and when available.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Disclaimer

The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. The distribution of this announcement may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Steinhoff disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Steinhoff does not assume any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any SIHNV shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

Certain statements in this announcement may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Steinhoff cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, not all of which are known to Steinhoff or are within its control, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Steinhoff expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a change in expectations or for any other reason.

Stellenbosch, 5 January 2023

 

 

 

 


05.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1527967

 
End of News EQS News Service

1527967  05.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527967&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Steinhoff

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:12 SMI - Gewinner und Verlierer/Biotechnologie - Ein Duo auf Erfolgskurs
10:00 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:33 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte nach Inflationsdaten gesucht
08:40 BMW-Aktie bricht aus
07:33 DAX – Gute Laune in Europa und Katerstimmung an der Wall Street
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'505.25 19.97 AYSSMU
Short 11'742.19 13.94 SSSMVU
Short 12'184.87 8.94 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'101.01 05.01.2023 11:46:38
Long 10'645.18 19.79 AISSMU
Long 10'377.01 13.52 A7SSMU
Long 9'931.16 8.76 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0.09 -0.90% Steinhoff

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher -- SMI schliesst deutlich über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse macht personelle Veränderungen in der Investment Bank
Glencore Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochmittag vermehrt von Glencore
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft am Vormittag billiger
BKW-Aktie deutlich höher: BKW erwartet beim Betriebsgewinn 2022 eine starke Steigerung
Boden auf dem Heimatmarkt verloren: Tesla muss in den USA Marktanteile abgeben
Zur Rose Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von Zur Rose
Alibaba-Aktie springt hoch: Alibaba-Beteiligung Ant kommt Konfliktbeilegung mit Chinas Behörden näher
Fed-Protokoll: US-Notenbank wird Zinsen 2023 wohl nicht senken
Glencore Aktie News: Glencore am Donnerstagvormittag mit Abschlägen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.